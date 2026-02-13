Outstanding Women of 2026: Shikha Mangalick Malhotra: Building the Future of Indian American Community in Boston—Across Generations

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—For Shikha Mangalick Malhotra, community is not accidental—it is intentional. “Communities don’t just happen,” she says. “They can be thoughtfully created so people feel welcomed and supported.”

For the past 13 years, Malhotra has dedicated herself to building exactly that in Greater Boston: a vibrant, multi-generational Indian American community where cultural pride and contemporary identity coexist seamlessly.

Raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, in a large, close-knit family and surrounded by an Indian community her grandfather helped establish, Malhotra grew up understanding how belonging shapes confidence, identity, and opportunity. When she moved to Massachusetts and settled in Brookline, she sought a similar environment for her own children—one that honored Indian heritage while embracing their American upbringing.

Finding that such a space did not yet fully exist, she helped create it.

Malhotra is the co-founder of IFNet, an entrepreneurial, dynamic, multi-dimensional community organization that began as a single Diwali gathering of about 100 people and has since grown into one of the region’s most impactful Indian American networks. Today, IFNet is overseen by a nine-member board, supported by more than 300 volunteers, and reaches over 1,800 subscribers across Greater Boston and beyond.

Its signature Diwali Ball has grown from a modest celebration for 60 families in a local community center to a 1,000-person, multi-generational event at Boston’s Hilton Park Plaza that sells out within 45 minutes, supported by a budget exceeding $215,000.

Among IFNet’s most transformative initiatives is its Sleepaway Camp, which Malhotra co-envisioned and launched. Now in its sixth year, the camp has grown from 150 participants to more than 400 children annually, with roughly 20 percent coming from outside Massachusetts. For many families, the camp has become a cornerstone experience—“family away from family,” as participants describe it—where cultural learning, friendship, and pride are woven into a joyful, immersive week.

Under Malhotra’s leadership, IFNet has also launched two thriving mentorship programs—one connecting youth with high school students and another pairing teenagers with professionals—as well as “Grade Gatherings,” a new initiative bringing together children and families by grade level to deepen relationships across the community.

Beyond IFNet, Malhotra is a licensed real estate professional with Compass Chestnut Hill, working within the Shahani Group, and partners with fellow investors on residential development projects in Brookline, Newton, and Acton. She brings the same values—long-term thinking, integrity, and balance—to her business endeavors.

She holds a Master of Education and Policy from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University, where she remains actively involved as a Director of the Northwestern Alumni Admissions Association.

In recognition of her visionary leadership, entrepreneurial drive, and enduring commitment to fostering belonging across generations, Malhotra has been named one of INDIA New England News’ Outstanding Women of 2026. She will be honored at the 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala on March 14 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, an evening expected to bring together approximately 400 community leaders and changemakers.

Below, Malhotra reflects on her journey, the philosophy behind her work, and the values that guide her leadership.

INDIA New England News: How would you describe the work you do in your own words—and what part of it gives you the greatest sense of meaning or joy?

Shikha Mangalick Malhotra: I enjoy bringing people together in meaningful ways. I’ve often found myself playing that role—helping people connect and feel included—and IFNet has given me the opportunity to do that more intentionally.

We know that connection and belonging matter. As Vivek Murthy notes in Together, human connection is closely tied to well-being, and loneliness affects how adults show up at work and how children experience school and social life. That understanding has shaped my belief that communities don’t just happen—they can be thoughtfully created so people feel welcomed and supported.

The greatest joy comes from seeing those connections form. Watching children build friendships with others who share their heritage, seeing parents develop camaraderie, and witnessing a community grow into a place where people feel they belong is deeply fulfilling. As Brené Brown says, “True belonging doesn’t require you to change who you are; it requires you to be who you are.” Creating spaces where people can show up authentically brings me tremendous joy.

INE: Is there a cause, charity, or community initiative close to your heart?

SMM: The initiative closest to my heart is IFNet, which I co-founded and continue to help shape and grow. It’s where my values around community and service are most directly expressed.

I also believe in supporting organizations addressing urgent human needs at scale. One is Akshaya Patra Foundation, whose integrated approach to education, hunger, and women’s employment resonates deeply with me.

Another is the International Committee of the Red Cross. Their commitment to protecting and assisting people affected by armed conflict—often far from public view—is something I profoundly respect.

Where I can lead directly, I do. Where others are doing critical work beyond my reach, I support them.

INE: Outside of your professional life, what activities or interests help you recharge and stay grounded?

SMM: Dance has always been important to me, and teaching dance to kids in the community is especially meaningful. Staying active—whether through workouts, yoga, or family pickleball—helps me reset.

I’m also an avid reader, toggling between fiction and non-fiction. But above all, time with family grounds me most. Returning to Minnesota with my husband Deepak and our children to be with my extended family—over forty cousins I grew up with—is deeply rejuvenating. Being with people who’ve known you your whole life puts everything in perspective.

INE: Looking back, what impact are you most proud of making?

SMM: I’m most proud of creating spaces where connection happens naturally—and then watching those connections take on a life of their own.

The IFNet Sleepaway Camp stands out. It has become a formative experience for hundreds of children, blending cultural immersion with joy and pride. We approach curriculum thoughtfully—whether teaching cooking, history, or arts—so children understand not just the “how,” but the “why” behind traditions. We want them to feel proud of their heritage and see its relevance today.

Launching our mentorship programs and Grade Gatherings has also been incredibly meaningful. The numbers matter, but what matters more is knowing we’ve helped make Boston a more connected and culturally grounded place to raise children—and that our model is inspiring communities in other states to explore similar efforts.

INE: What is a strength people may not immediately associate with you?

SMM: I’m often seen as open and supportive, but what people may not immediately see is my competitive drive. As a three-season athlete in high school, I developed a strong internal standard for excellence and resilience. That competitiveness shapes how I advocate, commit, and push for meaningful outcomes.

INE: Is there a book that has influenced how you lead or live?

SMM: Several of Brené Brown’s books, especially Dare to Lead and The Power of Vulnerability, have shaped how I think about leadership. They reinforce that authenticity and vulnerability are strengths, not weaknesses. Leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about listening, reflecting, and engaging openly.

INE: Are there ideas you return to during defining moments?

SMM: Two quotes resonate deeply with me:

“Some people think they are in a community, but they are only in proximity. True community requires commitment and openness.” — David Spangler

And from Helen Keller: “Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”

Together, they capture what I strive to live by: real connection takes intention, and collective effort multiplies impact.

INE: Who has influenced you most?

SMM: My grandfather. Watching him build and lead a strong Indian community in Minnesota left a lasting impression. He helped establish a hospital and a girls’ school in Agra, bringing doctors from Minnesota to support the effort.

What stayed with me wasn’t just what he built, but how he built it—by bringing people together around shared purpose and trust. That example continues to guide how I build and connect communities today.

INE: What core value do you try to live by?

SMM: Responsibility—to people, relationships, and the roles I take on—paired with authenticity. It’s a daily practice of showing up consistently and investing care where it matters most.

INE: How do you define success at this stage of your life?

SMM: Success starts with something simple: a good night’s sleep. From there, it’s measured in meaningful moments—an open conversation that ends with a hug from my son, laughter with my daughters, being present for a friend in need, or securing a property in a competitive bidding process.

Most of all, success is seeing children and adults build lasting friendships. Those connections endure long after individual milestones.

INE: What advice would you offer to young women aspiring to make a difference?

SMM: Explore freely at first—learn what energizes you. But once you find your focus, lean in fully. Real impact comes from sustained effort and consistency over time. Commitment turns intention into results and passion into meaningful change.