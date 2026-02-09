Outstanding Women of 2026: Monika Manocha Wadhwa: Educator, Researcher, and Community Builder

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA–Monika Manocha Wadhwa exemplifies the intersection of science, service, and human connection. A researcher by training, an educator by passion, and a community leader by calling, Wadhwa has spent years building bridges—between classrooms and communities, youth and seniors, and science and social responsibility.

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, Wadhwa holds a Ph.D. in HIV Mucosal Vaccine Research from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and completed postdoctoral research in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School. Her teaching spans high school education, curriculum development, and graduate-level instruction in Immunology, Biochemistry, and Biotechnology. Today, she teaches at Lynn English High School, creating inclusive, supportive spaces where students and communities thrive.

Beyond the classroom, Wadhwa is a community builder. She serves as Co-Chair of the Council of Ambassadors for Vision-Aid, Vice President for Intergenerational Engagement at Volunteering for Seniors (VFS), and founder of initiatives including LexFamily and LexWOMEN—networks that have brought together hundreds of families and women through education, cultural celebration, mentorship, and mutual support. Her advocacy played a pivotal role in including Diwali, Eid, and Lunar New Year as official holidays in Lexington Public Schools.

In recognition of her extraordinary contributions to education, accessibility, intergenerational engagement, and inclusive community leadership, Wadhwa has been named one of INDIA New England News’ Outstanding Women of 2026. She will be honored at the 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala on March 14 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, an evening expected to bring together approximately 400 community leaders and changemakers.

Below, Wadhwa reflects on her journey, her purpose, and the values that guide her work.

INDIA New England News: How would you describe your work, and what gives you the greatest sense of meaning or joy?

Monika Manocha Wadhwa: At the core of my work, I am an educator by passion, a researcher by training, and a community builder by calling. I view my work as a thoughtful integration of scientific mentorship and community architecture. With over 15 years of research experience—including a Ph.D. from AIIMS and postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School—I bring a strong scientific foundation to my professional practice. Today, my primary role is as an educator at Lynn English High School, where I focus on creating inclusive, supportive spaces in which individuals and communities can truly thrive.

Having previously taught in Lexington and Newton, I have witnessed firsthand how disparities in resources affect student opportunities. This awareness has strengthened my commitment to schools that need greater community and financial support. As a National Honor Society advisor at Lynn English High School and Co-Chair of the Council of Ambassadors of Vision-Aid, I provided oversight for a clothing drive—supported by Vision-Aid’s Youth Presidents—to raise funds for NHS student initiatives. Supporting a Title I school like Lynn through this community-driven effort brought me a deep sense of purpose and fulfillment. I also actively led a Vision-Aid Spoken English course to help visually impaired students gain conversational skills that open pathways to employment.

My greatest joy comes from seeing meaningful connections form—whether it is a student mastering a challenging STEM concept, a visually impaired learner gaining confidence through the Vision-Aid Spoken English platform, or a senior and a teenager sharing stories at a VFS community picnic. I am inspired by the intersection of science and service, where learning becomes impactful and community flourishes.

Q: You’re involved in many initiatives—STEM mentorship, senior engagement, women’s networks, and more. How do they intersect, and what impact do they create?

MMW: For me, impact is measured in moments of transformation: a student discovering confidence in the classroom, a young girl inspired after a Women in STEM talk, a newly arrived family feeling welcomed, or seniors feeling genuinely connected to the next generation. Whether through LexWOMEN, STEM mentorship, or advocating for diverse voices in science, my guiding principle remains constant—everyone deserves a seat at the table and a voice in the conversation.

I am particularly proud of championing cultural inclusion within Lexington Public Schools. I helped secure official recognition of Diwali, Eid, and Lunar New Year as school holidays, followed by initiating the first-ever Diwali breakfast for school staff, bringing together parents from six elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school. Organizing Holi events for two consecutive years also helped ensure every family in our community feels seen and valued.

I am equally proud of building sustainable community platforms—including LexFamily, LexWOMEN, and the STEM Science Team—that empower families, women, and students well beyond individual events. Initiatives like LexFamily Share and Give Away promote mindful living, while LexWOMEN’s community cooking events encourage healthier home practices. Our Poetry and Musical Group brings generations together, helping families find joy and connection, and even supported my father’s recovery after a stroke.

Through STEM initiatives, I have brought women professionals from diverse fields—doctors, engineers, therapists, and dentists—to mentor students. In Vision-Aid workshops, students learn financial literacy, investment awareness, Python programming, and more, while youth volunteers support visually impaired learners. VFS picnics and cultural programs further connect seniors and youth, honoring wisdom and fostering meaningful intergenerational bonds.

INE: What skills or strengths have shaped your journey in ways people might not immediately see?

MMW: People often see the Ph.D. and the educator first, but my journey is shaped by my ability to build massive, functional networks from scratch—like the 600-family LexFamily group with 30+ subcommittees. This requires logistics, empathy, and persistence. My talent for collaborative leadership turns small ideas into town-wide movements. Listening deeply, building trust, and creating collaborative spaces have been essential strengths in both my professional and community leadership journey.

I also practice Kaizen, the continuous way of self-improvement, by paying attention to learning from others, enjoying the present moment, giving my best, respecting people, and using love as my biggest power. I believe good vibes create a healthy tribe, and positive energy shapes my life and relationships.

INE: Are there books or teachings that have shaped how you think, lead, or live?

MMW: Books that explore purpose, resilience, and human connection have had a deep impact. Robin Sharma’s The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari brought holistic transformation by helping me focus on inner peace, purpose, self-discipline, and joy in community service. 7 Timeless Virtues of Enlightened Living reinforced continuous self-improvement and living in the present moment with compassion.

I am also deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s My Experiments with Truth, which highlights honesty, moral integrity, and the pursuit of social justice. Quotes like “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” and “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind” guide my life. The Biography of Pythagoras taught me to prioritize personal virtue over public opinion: “Rest satisfied with doing well and leave others to talk of you as they please.”

INE: Who has inspired or influenced you most, and what lessons guide you today?

MMW: My parents and family have been my greatest guides, shaping my values of humility, perseverance, education, and selfless service. From them, I learned that leadership is about standing with others—listening, serving, and responding to real needs. Experiences at satsang and the gurudwara taught me humility, inner peace, and the importance of selfless service.

Teachers also shaped my journey, nurturing growth, patience, and mentorship. Pablo Picasso’s words—“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away”—remind me to share my strengths meaningfully for the benefit of the community.

INE: What core values guide you personally and professionally?

MMW: Integrity with Empathy: I lead with honesty, kindness, and respect, ensuring that my actions align with my values while uplifting others. I often remind students that grades may not define their future, but honesty will guide them toward meaningful relationships, ethical careers, and lasting success.

Inclusive Empowerment: Success is meaningful only when it creates opportunities for others. Through LexWOMEN and STEM initiatives, I aim to open doors, giving individuals the tools, confidence, and sense of community they need to thrive.

INE: If you could spend time with one person—past or present—who would it be?

MW: I would love to meet Mother Teresa, whose philosophy of serving “the poorest of the poor” taught me the power of small acts of love, humility, and selfless service. Her words—“If you judge people, you have no time to love them”—resonate deeply in my work with Vision-Aid and VFS.

I would also choose Princess Diana, whose empathy, courage, and authenticity redefined leadership. Her care for marginalized communities, including people living with HIV/AIDS, showed me that compassion is strength, and connecting directly with people creates meaningful impact.

In the present day, I would spend time with Sudha Murthy, whose life of simplicity, empathy, and philanthropy inspires me to combine education with honest service and continuous learning.

INE: What lessons or advice guide your life and work?

MMW:

Trust the process. Impact grows steadily when intentions are sincere and consistent.

Define success as balance and meaningful impact, influencing lives while staying connected to family, community, and purpose.

Advice to young women: Believe in your voice, invest in learning, and don’t wait for permission to lead. Small, consistent actions rooted in authenticity can create powerful change. If a space for your passion doesn’t exist—create it, as I did with Lex Pickleball and Night Cricket initiatives. Lead with both heart and intellect; the world needs your specific blend of both.