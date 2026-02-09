Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rakul Preet Teases Dance Rehearsal for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’

MUMBAI, India — Rakul Preet Singh has given fans a fun sneak peek from behind the scenes of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, sharing a glimpse of a high-energy song rehearsal on social media.

The actress posted a short Insta Story showing herself warming up with her choreographer as a peppy track played in the background. While she kept the song itself under wraps, Rakul added a teasing caption that read, “And then we rehearse for a super fun song,” complete with a red heart emoji.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The sequel is now slated for a May 15 theatrical release after being pushed back from an earlier Holi debut to allow time for post-production work.

The film follows in the footsteps of the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh and promises a fresh dose of romance, confusion, and comic chaos, if early hints are anything to go by.

Salman Khan Cheers Iulia Vantur’s ‘Tere Sang,’ Calls Song Soulful

MUMBAI, India — Salman Khan is all heart for close friend Iulia Vantur’s latest song Tere Sang, showering praise on the track from the short film Echoes Of Us.

The actor reshared the song on Instagram Stories and said he “loved” the Arijit Singh–composed number, calling it a truly soulful piece. Salman also congratulated filmmaker Joe Rajann and wished the entire team success.

Echoes Of Us stars Iulia Vantur alongside Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Backed by Pooja Batra in association with Alliance Media Pty Ltd, the short film has already made waves on the festival circuit, picking up attention at multiple international film festivals this year.

Iulia, who sings in the film, earlier described collaborating with Arijit Singh as a special and fulfilling experience, saying she felt grateful he agreed to lend his voice to the song.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for his next big-screen outing in the war drama Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 India-China stand-off, with Chitrangda Singh in a key role.

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 42 Years of ‘Mashaal,’ Says the Fire Still Burns

MUMBAI, India — Anil Kapoor is feeling nostalgic as his 1984 film Mashaal completes 42 years, and the actor says the passion behind the movie hasn’t faded one bit.

Marking the milestone, Anil shared a collage of scenes from the film on Instagram Stories, writing that “the fire still burns just as strong,” even after more than four decades.

Mashaal, directed and produced by Yash Chopra, starred Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, and Rati Agnihotri, and marked Anil’s first on-screen collaboration with Dilip Kumar. The film follows the story of a respected man who turns to crime in his quest for justice and revenge.

Interestingly, reports say the role eventually played by Anil was first offered to Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan before landing in his lap.

Looking ahead, Anil will next be seen in Subedaar, where he plays a former soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life and mend his bond with his daughter. He also has a Netflix series, Family Business, in the pipeline, along with Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Sara Ali Khan Pens Sweet Birthday Note for Mom Amrita Singh, Calls Her ‘Biggest Blessing’

MUMBAI, India — Sara Ali Khan is in full daughter mode as she celebrated her mother Amrita Singh’s birthday with a heartfelt post that melted hearts online.

The actress shared a series of throwback photos from family trips featuring Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, calling her mom her “biggest blessing.” In her caption, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan… I love you the most in the whole wide world,” and thanked Amrita for being her favorite travel companion through mountains, deserts, and seas.

Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Betaab in 1983, went on to become one of the leading stars of the ’80s and ’90s before making a strong comeback with films like Shootout at Lokhandwala, 2 States, Hindi Medium, and Badla.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, where she will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the sequel is set to hit theaters on May 15.

Shilpa Shetty Swears by Vyaghrasana for Balance, Core Strength at 50

MUMBAI, India — Shilpa Shetty is once again serving major fitness inspiration, proving that age is just a number when discipline meets dedication.

The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of herself performing variations of Vyaghrasana, crediting the yoga pose for helping improve balance, boost coordination, and strengthen the back, core, and lower body. In her post, Shilpa highlighted benefits including better stability, stronger glutes and hamstrings, improved core strength, and enhanced hip mobility.

She also added a word of caution, advising people with back pain or knee issues to avoid attempting the pose.

Known for regularly motivating fans with workout and wellness content, Shilpa recently shared clips from her mobility training sessions, stressing that daily mobility exercises play a key role in reducing stiffness, improving flexibility, and keeping joints healthy.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film KD: The Devil, which features a star-studded ensemble cast.

Bhumi Pednekar Says ‘Bhakshak’ Hurts More Today as Dark Truths Refuse to Stay Buried

MUMBAI, India — As Bhakshak marks two years since its release, Bhumi Pednekar says the film feels even more painful now, with real-world headlines continuing to echo its disturbing themes.

Reflecting on the crime thriller’s impact, the actress said the story remains heartbreakingly relevant. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “Two years ago, Bhakshak travelled across borders, messages poured in from every corner of the world, not because people just watched it, but because people felt it. I was overwhelmed then. I’m heartbroken today.”

She added that the film’s focus on abuse and exploitation still mirrors reality. “Because the truth is, this story is still so relevant. Sexual violence on women and children is becoming the basic thread of us,” she wrote.

Bhumi also spoke about how recent global developments have once again exposed how unsafe the world can be for children. “The last few weeks have reminded us how unsafe the world can be for children. No child should have to grow up hyper-aware of danger. That burden belongs to us not them,” she said, adding that some films refuse to let audiences look away even after the credits roll.

Bhakshak follows a determined local journalist who uncovers horrific abuse being concealed at a shelter for young girls. Bhumi thanked the film’s creators and team for backing what she called a courageous story, saying the project will always stay with her. (Source: IANS)