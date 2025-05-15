Online Plant-Based Diet Program May Help Combat Diabetes in India, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A structured, online, physician-led nutrition program focused on a plant-based diet could offer a powerful tool for managing type 2 diabetes in India, according to a new study led by Indian-origin researcher Dr. Vanita Rahman.

Conducted by the U.S.-based Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), the study found that participants in the program experienced significant health improvements, including weight loss, lower blood sugar, reduced cholesterol, and decreased dependence on diabetes medication.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, hold particular relevance for India, which currently has over 101 million adults living with diabetes and an additional 136 million in the prediabetic stage.

“India’s diabetes crisis requires solutions that are both effective and accessible within the realities of our healthcare system,” said Dr. Rahman, an internal medicine physician with PCRM. “While we’ve long known that dietary changes can manage diabetes effectively, actual implementation has been difficult due to limited consultation time, inconsistent follow-ups, and lack of access—especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

The 12-week program was designed to address these barriers by offering a fully virtual platform with consistent medical guidance, structured support, and practical tools to help participants make lasting dietary changes.

The study enrolled 76 adults with type 2 diabetes. Of the 58 participants who completed the program, 22% were able to reduce their diabetes medication. On average, participants lost 3.7 kilograms (around 8 pounds), and HbA1c levels—a key measure of blood sugar control—dropped by 0.6 percentage points.

In addition, participants not on lipid-lowering drugs saw a decrease in total cholesterol by 15 mg/dL and LDL (bad) cholesterol by 12 mg/dL.

“These results are especially promising in the Indian context, where plant-based and vegetarian diets are already part of cultural traditions,” Dr. Rahman noted. “With modest adjustments—such as reducing fat content and focusing on whole, minimally processed foods—this approach can be seamlessly adapted to Indian households.”

The study underscores the potential of scalable, digital health interventions to address chronic diseases like diabetes, particularly in regions where access to regular in-person care may be limited. (Source: IANS)