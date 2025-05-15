Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Rashmika Mandanna, Neha Sharma, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity Zinta Reflects on Cannes 2024: “My Official Return to Showbiz”

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta took a nostalgic look back at her appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, calling it her “official” return to the entertainment industry.

Sharing a video on social media, she wrote, “Throwback to the same time last year when I officially got back to showbiz! It was so nice to be all dressed up in Cannes after forever & I loved every moment of it… Ting!”

Preity turned heads at Cannes 2024 in a pearl white gown styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, complete with pearl earrings and a soft, elegant makeup look by Jay Kanojia. Her second appearance featured a shimmering pink saree by designer Seema Gujral, paired with silver and purple earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Zinta first attended Cannes in 2006 and returned in 2013 as a brand ambassador for Chopard. Her 2024 appearance marked her third visit to the iconic festival.

She is set to return to Bollywood in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and co-starring Sunny Deol.

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals What Instantly Lifts Her Mood

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared the simple joy that can instantly brighten her day — the right fragrance.

Posting stunning photos of herself in a red velvet dress, Rashmika wrote, “Is it just me, or do you also agree that the right scent can brighten up your whole day? It just makes me go hmmmmm… that’s sooo nice!”

Styled with messy hair, hoop earrings, and red-toned makeup, the Animal actress looked radiant as she spritzed on perfume in the photos.

In a separate update, Rashmika performed the mahurat clap for Production No. 32, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The romantic drama is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with filming set to begin in June.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently filming Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe that includes Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Her upcoming projects include Kubera, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Neha Sharma Shares Her Go-To Brunch Look

Mumbai– Actress Neha Sharma gave fans a glimpse of her favorite brunch style in a recent Instagram story.

Dressed in a blush yellow sweater layered over a white top and paired with black trousers, Neha kept her look chic and effortless. Her makeup featured soft smoky eyes, pink-toned blush, and glossy brown lipstick—all done by herself. “Also, guys, I did my own makeup… decided to do a soft smoky eye and glossy lips,” she shared.

On the work front, Neha recently wrapped filming for her upcoming Punjabi film Sanjog, co-starring Jassi Gill and Happy Raikoti. She posted behind-the-scenes moments from Himachal Pradesh, writing, “Which team are you on – Pahadon wali Maggie ya chai?”

Directed by Harish Gargi, Sanjog is one of several projects on Neha’s slate. She will also appear in De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit, alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan. The film is set for release on November 14.

Ananya Panday Says She’s “All Dolled Up and Nowhere to Go”

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday shared a relatable moment on Instagram, revealing she was all dressed up but had no plans. Posting a series of stunning selfies in a sleeveless yellow dress with a low neckline and open weaves, she wrote, “All dolled up and nowhere to go (song is for Riot not myself).”

Ananya completed her high-glam look with matte brown-toned makeup, wavy hair, gold earrings, and a statement ring. She also shared adorable pictures of her dog, Riot, who frequently features on her social media.

The actress introduced Riot to fans in May 2024, calling him “the cutest little boy in the whole wide world” and joking that her account might turn into a “Riot fan page.”

On the work front, after the success of Kesari: Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, Ananya will star in Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions. She’ll share the screen with Kill actor Lakshya.

She’s also set to return as Bella Chowdhary in Season 2 of her hit series Call Me Bae, with filming scheduled to begin later this year.

Jacqueline Fernandez Honored at Women in Cinema Gala at Cannes

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her excitement at being honored at the Women in Cinema initiative, part of the Red Sea Film Festival held during the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing a series of glamorous behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, Jacqueline stunned in a white and silver ensemble. Her post captured moments from makeup prep to media interviews, along with candid shots alongside fellow honorees.

“Cannes Day 1 with @redseafilm. Delighted to be an honouree at the Women in Cinema initiative that champions female storytellers,” she captioned the post.

The Red Sea Film Festival, in collaboration with Cannes, highlights the achievements of women in the entertainment industry. This year’s honorees include Jacqueline Fernandez, Zambian-Welsh filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, Thai star Engfa Waraha, Syrian director Gaya Jiji, and Saudi talents Elham Ali and Sarah Taiba.

On the film front, Jacqueline is gearing up for the release of Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is set to hit theaters on June 6.

Shalini Passi Says She Feels Like a “Child Starting Kindergarten” in New Industry

Mumbai– Shalini Passi, who rose to fame with her debut on Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, says her entry into the entertainment world feels like starting school all over again.

“I feel like a child starting kindergarten,” she told IANS, reflecting on the excitement and challenges of joining a new industry. “It’s all so new, and there’s so much to learn and explore. That’s what makes it exciting—it’s unfamiliar but full of energy.”

Passi joined the show’s revamped third season, which premiered on October 18, 2024, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and newcomer Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Next up, Shalini will make her red-carpet debut at Cannes 2025, representing the design brand Longitude 77. “It’s an honor to represent Indian craftsmanship on such a prestigious global platform,” she said. “I’m proud to showcase India’s creative excellence to the world.”

Somy Ali on Pakistan’s Future: “Educate Girls, Embrace Innovation”

Mumbai– Former actress and activist Somy Ali believes the key to Pakistan’s future lies in empowering girls through education, technology, and compassion.

Born in Karachi, Ali emphasized that while many girls in Pakistan are told to wait for marriage, they have access to free resources like Khan Academy, Coursera, and YouTube to learn everything from AI and coding to music, business, and design—if only someone tells them they matter.

“The world runs on digital talent and emotional intelligence,” she said. “Pakistan can be more than a Global Capability Center—it can be a global compassionate catalyst for change.”

Ali envisions girls from cities like Lahore and Rawalpindi working remotely in tech and creative fields, launching startups, and transforming communities—just as it’s already happening in countries like Bangladesh and Kenya.

Founder of the U.S.-based nonprofit No More Tears, Ali has helped thousands of abuse survivors pursue education and careers. Drawing from her own past—surviving abuse and having only a 9th-grade education when she entered Bollywood—Ali later earned degrees in psychotherapy, journalism, and film.

“This isn’t a story about suffering,” she said. “It’s a manifesto of hope.”

Kajol Wishes Madhuri Dixit a Happy Birthday: “The OG Dancing Queen”

Mumbai– Actress Kajol took to Instagram to wish Madhuri Dixit a heartfelt happy birthday, calling her the “OG dancing queen.”

Sharing a photo of Madhuri in a red embellished saree, Kajol wrote: “Happy Birthday to the OG dancing queen… May you always stun us with your grace on stage and off of it @madhuridixitnene.”

Although both are Bollywood icons, Kajol and Madhuri have never shared screen space. Last year, Kajol paid tribute to Madhuri by recreating her famous look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! on social media.

Madhuri turned 58 on May 15 and received warm wishes from fans, celebrities, and family. Her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, posted a loving message and photos, saying, “You’ve brightened our lives in every way… I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat.”

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri. (Source: IANS)