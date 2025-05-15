Second Single ‘Aadu Ponmayile’ from Tovino Thomas’s Narivetta Released Ahead of May 23 Premiere

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of the highly anticipated Malayalam action drama Narivetta, directed by Anuraj Manohar and starring Tovino Thomas, have released the film’s second single, Aadu Ponmayile, much to the delight of fans and music lovers.

Tovino Thomas took to social media to share the release, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Aadu Ponmayile Song Out Now! #Narivetta In Cinemas May 23.”

The newly released track is a percussion-driven folk number that starts off slow and gradually builds in tempo. With lyrics by Athul Narukara, Pulaya Traditional, and B.K. Harinarayanan, the song is performed by Athul Narukara and Bindu Chelakkara. The composition is a collaboration between Jakes Bejoy and Wayanad Pulaya, blending traditional rhythms with cinematic intensity.

The film, based on true events, is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 23 and has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

Narivetta has generated significant buzz not just for its intense storyline, but also because it marks the Malayalam acting debut of acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Cheran. A recently released trailer revealed that Tovino Thomas, Cheran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu all portray police officers. While Cheran plays a senior Tamil officer, Tovino’s character serves under him, setting up a dynamic power interplay.

The trailer opens with powerful phrases that hint at the film’s core themes of resistance and justice: “When the system betrays, the revolution begins.” The film positions itself as a political drama that challenges authority and exposes systemic flaws.

Produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, Narivetta features cinematography by Vijay, music by Jakes Bejoy, and editing by Shameer Muhammed. Art direction is handled by Bawa, with costume design by Arun Manohar.

Reflecting on the film in a previous post, Tovino Thomas described Narivetta as a bold political drama. “It’s a topic that needs to be addressed openly and discussed,” he wrote. “I hope it’s a film that will both entertain in the theatre and provoke thought after you leave.”

Tovino also spoke of his emotional connection to the character, saying he experienced a full range of emotions—joy, crisis, and pain—alongside the role. “This is a film I’ve been looking forward to with great anticipation in my acting career,” he added.

With its potent mix of hard-hitting themes, compelling performances, and stirring music, Narivetta is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Malayalam releases of the year. (Source: IANS)