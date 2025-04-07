One Woman Died Every Two Minutes from Pregnancy and Childbirth in 2023: UN Report

New Delhi— In 2023, a woman died nearly every two minutes—over 700 each day—from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, according to data released by the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) in observance of World Health Day on Monday.

World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7. This year’s theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” calls on governments and the global health community to intensify efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, while prioritizing the long-term health and well-being of women.

A new report titled “Trends in Maternal Mortality” reveals a 40 percent global decline in the maternal mortality ratio (MMR)—defined as the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births—between 2000 and 2023. However, progress has slowed significantly since 2016, with an estimated 260,000 women losing their lives in 2023 due to complications related to pregnancy or childbirth.

The report underscores a stark disparity: more than 90 percent of maternal deaths occurred in low- and lower-middle-income countries.

“While this report offers glimmers of hope, it also highlights the continued dangers of pregnancy in many parts of the world—despite the existence of proven solutions to prevent and treat most complications,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“Beyond access to quality maternity care, it’s essential to strengthen the broader health systems and reproductive rights of women and girls—factors that are critical to ensuring healthy outcomes during pregnancy and beyond,” he added.

The report also presents the first comprehensive global analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on maternal survival. In 2021, an estimated 40,000 additional maternal deaths occurred, increasing the total from 282,000 in 2020 to 322,000 in 2021.

These deaths were attributed not only to the direct effects of COVID-19 infection but also to widespread disruptions in maternity services during the pandemic.

“This emphasizes the importance of maintaining maternal healthcare during pandemics and other emergencies. Pregnant women must have reliable access to routine checkups and round-the-clock emergency care,” the report concluded. (Source: IANS)