Study Finds Severe Obesity May Increase Risk of 16 Common Health Conditions

New Delhi– People who are obese—especially those with severe obesity—may face a significantly increased risk of developing 16 common health conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, according to a new study.

Severe obesity, also known as Class III or morbid obesity, is defined as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher accompanied by obesity-related health issues. This level of obesity is known to pose serious health risks.

While obesity has long been recognized as a risk factor for negative health outcomes across multiple organ systems, previous research has generally examined these conditions in isolation. This has limited the overall understanding of obesity’s full impact on health. Additionally, past studies have often lacked representation of people with Class III obesity and diverse demographic backgrounds, noted researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

In the new study, the team analyzed data from 270,657 participants across the U.S.

They found that both the prevalence and incidence of all 16 conditions increased progressively with higher obesity classes. Class I, II, and III obesity were present in 21.2%, 11.3%, and 9.8% of participants, respectively.

Obesity was strongly associated with all health outcomes studied, with risks increasing alongside obesity severity.

The 16 conditions include:

Hypertension

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Hyperlipidemia/dyslipidemia

Heart failure

Atrial fibrillation

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary embolism

Deep vein thrombosis

Gout

Metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease

Biliary calculus

Obstructive sleep apnea

Asthma

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Osteoarthritis

“The strongest associations with Class III obesity were observed for obstructive sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease,” the researchers stated in the study, published in the journal NEJM Evidence.

Conversely, the associations between obesity and conditions like asthma, osteoarthritis, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were comparatively weaker.

With severe obesity on the rise, the findings highlight the urgent need for intervention. The study provides an updated estimate of obesity’s total health burden and may inform future public health strategies, policy development, and clinical use of anti-obesity treatments, the researchers added. (Source: IANS)