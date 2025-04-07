Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, and more…

Mom-to-Be Kiara Advani to Make Her Met Gala Debut in 2025

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child, is set to represent India at the prestigious Met Gala this year, marking her debut at fashion’s biggest night.

This moment marks a significant milestone in both Kiara’s personal and professional journey. Known for celebrating artistry and cultural significance, the Met Gala will now see Kiara grace its iconic red carpet—an acknowledgment of her growing global influence beyond the Indian film industry.

Her debut isn’t just about style—it’s about breaking boundaries, embracing change, and highlighting the strength of a woman in her prime.

For those who may recall, last year Kiara represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes. Her captivating look—a striking pink and black gown with intricate lace detailing—quickly went viral, earning widespread praise and setting new fashion trends.

On the personal front, Kiara and husband Sidharth Malhotra pleasantly surprised fans in March when they announced they were expecting their first child. In a heartwarming joint post, the couple shared a photo of their hands cradling a tiny knitted sock, with the caption: “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities across Bollywood.

After dating for some time, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in February 2023. Since then, the couple has continued to charm fans with their undeniable chemistry and frequent glimpses into their life together.

Mrunal Thakur Shares Goofy Throwback Pic with ‘Gumraah’ Co-Star Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur delighted her Instagram followers with a goofy throwback photo featuring her Gumraah co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Marking the second anniversary of the action thriller’s release, the actress took to Instagram and posted a fun behind-the-scenes snap with the Aashiqui 2 star. In the photo, Mrunal is seen dressed as a police officer, while Aditya stands beside her sporting a blue shirt and matching denim jeans.

While Mrunal flashes a bright smile at the camera, Aditya’s quirky expression is sure to leave fans in splits.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah follows a gripping murder investigation that takes a twist when the police discover two lookalike suspects.

Produced under the T-Series Films banner, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role as Arjun Sehgal and Sooraj “Ronnie” Rana, with Mrunal playing Sub-Inspector Shivani Mathur and Ronit Roy as ACP Dhiren “Dhiru” Yadav.

Released in theaters on April 7, 2023, Gumraah received mixed reviews. While the action sequences were praised, the film ultimately failed to make an impact at the box office.

Looking ahead, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action entertainer Dacoit, in which she stars opposite Major actor Adivi Sesh. The pan-India project also features acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role. Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda alongside Suniel Narang, Dacoit is presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film centers on a vengeful convict determined to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend after she betrays him.

In addition to Dacoit, Mrunal has been cast as the female lead in the highly anticipated drama Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar, which starred Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

The sequel will once again feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role, with Sanjay Dutt joining the cast in a significant role.

Mouni Roy Goes All In with Her Own Stunts in The Bhootnii

Mumbai– Mouni Roy is set to send chills down audiences’ spines as she takes on the role of a terrifying ghost named Mohabbat in the upcoming horror action-comedy The Bhootnii.

In a thrilling behind-the-scenes revelation, Mouni shared that she performed all her own stunts in the film, without the use of a body double.

“I’ve performed all the stunts myself in the film,” she said. “Thankfully, I’m trained and quite used to working with harnesses and doing stunts, thanks to my past projects. So, the process was fairly easy for me. I see stunts as a kind of choreography—and since I consider myself a decent dancer and a quick learner, it came naturally. Filming two full seasons of the supernatural TV show Naagin, along with working on the fantasy film Brahmastra, gave me all the prep I needed for The Bhootnii. Not to mention, the film had an incredible stunt team, and my co-stars were fantastic.”

The highly anticipated film features a star-studded and eclectic cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan.

Sanjay Dutt, who plays a ghostbuster in the movie, spoke about what drew him to the role.

“I love comedies,” Dutt shared. “The Bhootnii is a great blend of horror and humor. Horror-comedy is actually one of the toughest genres to get right, but when I heard the script, I felt it had the potential to truly entertain. I was especially drawn to my role—I’m playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. It was a blast to play a character with such mass appeal.”

Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt, the film is being presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment in collaboration with Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

The Bhootnii is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

Saif Ali Khan Returns to Horse Riding Months After Stabbing Incident

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back in action, resuming horse riding just months after suffering a stabbing injury.

In January, the actor was injured during a home invasion at his Bandra residence, which he shares with wife Kareena Kapoor. The intruder allegedly stabbed Saif, leaving him with six injuries—two of them deep, including one dangerously close to his spine.

Now on the mend, the Omkara star was recently seen horseback riding in Mandawa, Jaipur. In a video that surfaced online, Saif appears relaxed and at ease during the session. After a few rounds on the horse, he dismounts and affectionately pats the animal.

A source close to the actor told IANS that Saif is currently filming near Mandawa and took advantage of some downtime to indulge in his passion for horse riding.

The 54-year-old looked fit and stylish in a crisp white shirt and blue jeans, completing the look with black sunglasses.

Earlier, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, shared details about the incident, saying: “Saif was attacked by an unidentified individual at his home. He was brought in at 3:30 a.m. to Lilavati Hospital with six injuries. Two of them were deep, and one was close to his spine. He was very lucky the stabs didn’t affect any vital organs. It appears the weapon was a knife, and the injuries occurred while he was fending off a robbery attempt. Two wounds were deep, two were moderate, and two were superficial.”

On February 3, Saif made his first public appearance following the incident, attending the trailer launch of his upcoming thriller Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

Saif was last seen in Devara, alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Shruti Haasan Highlights the Importance of Self-Care on World Health Day

Mumbai– On World Health Day, Shruti Haasan offered a timely reminder that healing and wellness can take many forms.

Revisiting a heartfelt video from the Salaar actress’ YouTube channel, Shruti’s perspective on self-care is as distinctive as her artistic identity. Her message resonates as a powerful reminder that self-care is deeply personal — not one-size-fits-all. Whether it’s through music, movement, or simply taking a moment to pause, Shruti advocates for finding your own path to wellness.

In her own words:

“Self-care is very important, and you should do it in whatever way makes you happy. People often tell me, ‘You should really meditate,’ but I don’t know how to sit and blank my mind. I’ve found different ways to do it — like this thing called ‘breath of fire,’ where I channel into my third eye — but I do it with heavy metal because that’s what centers me. Playing the piano is my meditation. Watching Love Is Blind is my meditation. It doesn’t matter what it is — whatever feels like meditation to you, in terms of loving yourself and giving yourself the room to breathe and just be — I think that’s where real self-care lies.”

On the professional front, Shruti will next be seen in Coolie, an upcoming action-packed drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The highly anticipated film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

In addition to Rajinikanth, the film boasts a star-studded cast from across the South Indian film industry, including Telugu heartthrob Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Tamil legend Sathyaraj.

There are also rumors that Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist” Aamir Khan may make a cameo appearance in the film.

Coolie will also feature Reba Monica John and Junior MGR in key roles.

The film is set to release on August 14 this year.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that Coolie will be a standalone film and not part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Wife’s Car Accident, Issues Urgent Road Safety Appeal

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood has spoken out for the first time about his wife’s recent car accident, using the moment to issue an urgent plea for road safety.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, the Simmba actor emphasized the importance of always wearing seat belts—especially for passengers in the back seat. On Monday, Sonu posted the video to Instagram, urging the public to take road safety seriously. He reminded viewers that seat belts are critical for all passengers, regardless of where they’re seated. He captioned the video: “Seat belt nahin… to aapka parivaar nahin! Wear seat belts even if you are sitting in the rear seat.”

In the video, Sonu explained that the accident took place last week in Nagpur and involved his wife and her sister. He said the condition of the car was so severe that it made headlines, but what saved everyone inside were their seat belts. He noted that many people, especially those in the back seat, often skip wearing seat belts. That day, his wife Sonali insisted that her sister Sunita wear a seat belt, and just a minute later, the accident occurred. Because all three passengers were buckled up, they escaped without serious injury.

He added that out of 100 people, 99% of backseat passengers don’t wear seat belts, assuming it’s only necessary for those in the front. He urged everyone never to get into a car without fastening their seat belt, emphasizing that while many drivers wear them just to avoid fines, the real reason to buckle up is to protect yourself and your loved ones.

The accident happened late on the night of March 24 on the Nagpur highway. According to sources, Sonali Sood was traveling with her sister and nephew, who was driving the vehicle at the time. Both Sonali and her nephew were injured in the crash.

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Husband Nick Jonas at Broadway Premiere of The Last Five Years

Los Angeles— Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra is beaming with pride over her husband Nick Jonas’ latest role in the Broadway revival of the musical The Last Five Years.

The actor and singer stars opposite Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren in the reimagined production. Chopra was by his side on opening night, showing her support at the Hudson Theatre, where the musical is running through June 22, according to People magazine.

The couple was photographed posing on the red carpet, both dressed in coordinating black suits. Chopra stunned in a sleeveless halter top with a tuxedo-style lapel and a knee-length pencil skirt. The Citadel star, 42, accessorized with diamond earrings, matching bracelets, and silver pumps. Jonas, 32, wore a pinstripe suit paired with a classic white T-shirt and black shoes.

This wasn’t Chopra’s first time seeing her husband in the show. In March, she attended a preview performance and shared her admiration on Instagram.

“I still cannot get over what I saw last night,” she wrote, posting a series of photos from the production. “This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented.”

The Last Five Years tells the story of a relationship between Jamie (Jonas), a rising novelist, and Cathy (Warren), a struggling actress—told from two different perspectives. Jamie’s narrative unfolds chronologically, starting from when the couple first met, while Cathy’s story is told in reverse, beginning at the end of their marriage.

The musical has been a favorite among theater fans since it premiered Off-Broadway in 2002 with Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott. Its original cast recording turned songs like “Nobody Needs to Know,” “Still Hurting,” “If I Didn’t Believe in You,” and “The Next Ten Minutes” into beloved show tune staples.

Shilpa Shetty Marks World Health Day with Yoga

Mumbai— On World Health Day, actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated by sharing a video of her yoga practice on Instagram, encouraging followers to prioritize health and mindfulness.

Known for her dedication to fitness, Shetty highlighted the benefits of yoga, including improved flexibility, strength, mental clarity, and stress relief. She showcased poses like Dhanurasana (Bow Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), and Chakrasana (Wheel Pose), detailing their physical and mental health benefits.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also marked the occasion by posting tips for healthy living. She emphasized mindful eating, reading, connecting with nature, playing sports (hers being golf), and meditating for just five minutes a day. “Happiness is the best medicine,” she added, urging followers to start small and care for their bodies.

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Simple Daily Practices to Boost Well-Being on World Health Day

Mumbai– On World Health Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share some simple yet effective daily practices that can significantly enhance overall well-being.

Highlighting the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Rakul offered her followers easy tips to incorporate into their daily routines, encouraging them to prioritize their physical and mental health. In her latest Instagram post, the Thank God actress emphasized making mindful choices—ranging from nourishing the body with wholesome food to expanding the mind through reading.

She encouraged her followers to spend time in nature, calling it “a feeling beyond words,” and suggested picking up a sport—her personal favorite being golf. Rakul also stressed the benefits of meditation, recommending just five minutes a day to bring balance to the mind, body, and soul.

Alongside a series of photos, she wrote a heartfelt note:

“It’s World Health Day, and here are a few easy things you can implement in your daily life. Fuel up with wholesome and mindful choices. Read and expand your mind—find peace. Connect with nature; it’s a feeling I can’t describe. Pick any sport you like—mine is golf. Meditate to calm yourself and find balance for your mind, body, and soul. Just five minutes a day can bring huge changes. Be goofy and keep smiling because happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you.” (sic)

She added:

“Start with baby steps and let me know what things you already do and what changes you’d like to make in your life. Remember, you truly live in only one place—YOUR BODY. #WorldHealthDay #HealthyLiving #MindBodyBalance” (sic)

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will next appear in the upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, reprising her role as Aisha. She will once again share the screen with Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film also stars R. Madhavan, who plays Rakul’s father.

The first installment, De De Pyaar De, was released in May 2019. (Source: IANS)