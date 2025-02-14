On Face-to-Face With INDIA New England News, Ajay Jaisingh Looks on Turning Marriage Into Companionship

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Ajay Jaisingh, who created some controversy with his article entitled “If You Truly Love Your Spouse, Divorce Him/Her” published on Feb. 7, 2025 in INDIA New England News, believes companionship is better than marriage.

In an exclusive Face-to-Face video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Jaisingh explains the evolving institution of the marriage and how to make it fun and relevant.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Jaisingh, an independent thinker, philosopher and a seeker of truth, has been driven by a quest to understand the world, the proverbial “meaning of life”. His spiritual journey started in his late teens, where his quest led him to experience various religious, spiritual and new-age teachings, enabling him to understand not only the differences but the similarities between them; the universal message that they all convey.

For two years he worked with a non-profit oranization, travelling to various cities to conduct meditation based seminars for all levels; right from managing physical and emotional ailments to understanding the “Self”. His “monastic” lifestyle changed a bit as he transitioned to a family man where he started working on a more consultative or a one-on-one basis.

He currently lives in Shrewsbury, MA with his wife, Sneh and a son, Gaurav. In more recent years, he got an opportunity to exercise his passion with cricket and theater, known to many as a theater artist. One of his current endeavors is to design and offer personal development courses for youth and adults with the intention of social evolution. He believes the world is experiencing a consciousness shift and we’re all a part of it, whether we’re aware of it or not. One of his admired quotes is “Enlightenment is a process that is happening to you and it’s not optional.”