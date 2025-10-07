Nora Fatehi Sets Screen Ablaze in ‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ Song from Ayushmann–Rashmika Thriller ‘Thamma’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India– Nora Fatehi is back in her element, delivering a high-voltage performance in the newly released track “Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka” from the upcoming supernatural thriller Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The song, unveiled by the film’s makers on Sunday, marks the second release from the much-anticipated project after “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi.” Known for her electrifying dance numbers, Nora once again commands attention in this vibrant, fast-paced track choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Blending classic Bollywood flair with modern rhythm, “Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka” features vocals by Rashmeet Kaur, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and music by composer duo Sachin–Jigar. The result is a visually rich and musically dynamic number that fits squarely within the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the same creative banner that produced Nora’s breakout hit “Kamariya” from Stree.

Sharing her excitement, Nora said, “‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ was an absolute thrill to perform. Feeling every beat and knowing the audience would want to groove along made it so exciting. This song is completely explosive and continues the era of high-energy performances and iconic Bollywood glamour — the same spirit audiences have always loved seeing from me. The choreography is powerful, the hook step is catchy, and every moment on set felt like moving to the heartbeat of the music itself.”

Sachin–Jigar said the track was designed to balance energy and emotion. “We wanted this song to feel alive in every sense — the beat, the music, the way it moves with the performer. Working with Rashmeet’s vocals and Nora’s performance brought that vision to life in a way that’s both stylish and expressive,” the duo said.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared behind-the-scenes details about the earlier song “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi,” revealing that it was shot spontaneously during the final days of the film’s schedule. “We were shooting at a stunning location for about 10–12 days, and on the last day, our producers and director suddenly had a crazy idea — ‘why don’t we shoot a song here?’” she recalled in an Instagram post. “In about three or four days, we made it all happen, and watching it at the end, we were massively surprised.”

Thamma, produced by Maddock Films, continues the studio’s signature mix of supernatural suspense and humor that began with Stree and Bhediya. The film is slated for release later this year. (Source: IANS)