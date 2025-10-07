G. V. Prakash Hints at Surprise Behind ‘Kannu Muzhi’ Song from Kavin’s Upcoming Film ‘Mask’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India– National Award-winning music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar has expressed confidence that his latest single, “Kannu Muzhi,” from the upcoming Tamil film Mask, will become a major hit — promising to reveal a secret about the song once it turns into a “blockbuster.”

The first single from Mask, released earlier this week, has already drawn attention for its catchy, romantic rhythm and vibrant soundscape. Actor Kavin, who stars in the film, took to social media to thank Prakash for composing what he called a song that “makes my heart fly.”

“Manasu rekka molachu parakkudhu yaathae 🙂 Thanks for this bro @gvprakash,” Kavin wrote on X (formerly Twitter), quoting a Tamil phrase that translates to “My heart has grown wings and is now in flight.”

Responding to him, G. V. Prakash replied, “You are welcome, Kavin. You know how special this song is? Will reveal it later when it’s a blockbuster!”

Composed by Prakash and sung by Anthony Daasan and Sublahshini, “Kannu Muzhi” has been described as a peppy, romantic number with a modern Tamil-pop energy.

Mask, directed by Vikarnan Ashok, marks actress Andrea Jeremiah’s debut as a producer. Interestingly, Andrea will also play the antagonist in the film — a role she previously excelled in during Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai.

According to production sources, Mask will showcase Kavin in his first-ever full-fledged action entertainer. Early posters featuring the phrase “Vaathiyaaraga Vetri Maran” led to speculation that acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran might appear in the movie. However, the new single’s release clarifies that he is serving as a mentor to the team rather than acting in the film.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer R. D. Rajashekar, editor Ramar, and art directors Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan. The movie is jointly produced by Andrea Jeremiah and S. P. Chockalingam under the banner of Grassroot Film Company, presented by director Vetrimaaran.

Currently in the final stages of shooting, Mask has already generated strong buzz among Tamil cinema fans eager to see Kavin’s transformation into an action hero and hear what G. V. Prakash promises could be one of the year’s most talked-about songs. (Source: IANS)