Sensex Gains 136 Points, Nifty Closes Above 25,100 as Banking Stocks Drive Rally

MUMBAI, India– Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by strong buying in banking and telecom heavyweights including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

The benchmark Sensex climbed 136 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 81,926, while the Nifty rose 30.65 points, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 25,108.3.

Market experts said the Nifty’s ability to hold above the 25,000 mark reflects a strong underlying uptrend. “Nifty continues to stay in an uptrend, maintaining its strength above the key 25,000 mark. The broader sentiment remains constructive, with investors showing steady buying interest on dips,” analysts noted.

They identified resistance between 25,100 and 25,220, suggesting that a sustained breakout above this range could trigger the next leg of gains. Conversely, failure to clear the zone may lead to a mild pullback toward 25,000, which analysts expect to attract renewed buying rather than selling pressure.

In the broader markets, both midcap and smallcap indices remained firm. The Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.47 percent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.31 percent, indicating continued investor interest beyond large-cap stocks.

Sectorally, real estate led the rally, with the Nifty Realty index climbing 1.09 percent. Gains were also seen in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, healthcare, banking, auto, and energy shares. However, selling pressure weighed on FMCG, PSU banks, media, metal, and IT counters, which ended the session in negative territory.

Analysts said sustained buying in large-cap stocks and improving investor sentiment are keeping the momentum alive, even as markets brace for corporate earnings season and global cues.

“After three consecutive confident closings, Nifty faced selling pressure near its resistance zone of 25,200–25,250, indicating that bulls might take a pause, leading to a possible short-term consolidation,” analysts observed. “However, as long as the index sustains above 24,900, where its 50-day exponential moving average lies, the outlook remains positive.” (Source: IANS)