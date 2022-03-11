Nominations for the 19th Annual Outstanding and Woman of the Year 2022 is Now Open

WALTHAM, MA– INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s largest digital and video magazines for Indian-Americans and South Asians, announced that nomination for its 19th annual Outstanding Women and Woman of the Year 2022 is now open.

On June 3, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, INDIA New England News will honor this year’s outstanding women in various categories. A panel of independent judges will choose the 2022 Woman of the Year from these honorees.

The deadline for nominations is April 5, 2022. To nominate, please click here

The winners will be chosen based on their contributions to the community, culture, organizations, business and their personal and professional achievements in diverse fields including art, academics, health care, politics, business and charity work. The list of finalists will be announced in mid-April. To be eligible for these awards, your nominee must be a resident of New England.

“I have always said that Woman of the Year changed my life,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, Director of Woman of the Year and a former Woman of the Year winner herself. “2022 marks the 10 years of my collaborating with INDIA New England News. It has been an enormous privilege and a great journey.

It is an important nomination because it represents not just achievements but also signifies hope and inspiration.”

Dr. Sheth, who also is host of INDIA New England News’ celebrity series Chai With Manju, said that this year’s Gala is very significant as people come out of the dark COVID-19 tunnel with resilience and optimism for a better future.

“It will be very a streamlined, dynamic and a fast-paced celebration of women empowerment and leadership that will inspire all the attendees,” said Dr. Sheth. “As always, this elegant event will also have a great line up with inspirational guests and fabulous entertainment. We are looking forward to welcoming you on June 3rd.”

Out of the hundreds of nominations each year, the editorial team of INDIA New England News selects the finalists, and then the names and supporting testimonials and documents are submitted to an independent panel of judges, who then choose Woman of the Year.

