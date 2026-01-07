Nick Jonas Jams to Priyanka Chopra’s Viral Track, Wins Hearts Online

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Nick Jonas delighted fans once again after sharing a playful video of himself grooving to a viral song featuring his wife, Priyanka Chopra, sparking a wave of amused reactions on social media.

In the clip posted on Instagram, Jonas is seen vibing to “Baby Slowly Slowly,” not from its official version but from a popular comedic rendition performed by Chopra alongside Sunil Grover during her recent appearance on a comedy show. Seated next to Chopra, Jonas appears fully immersed in the music, while she looks momentarily puzzled by his enthusiastic response.

Chopra is seen dressed in a bright yellow two-piece outfit with a hat, adding to the lighthearted mood of the video. Text overlaid on the clip reads, “My brain every five seconds,” while Jonas captioned the post, “Vacation eyes. Sound up.”

The video quickly drew humorous reactions from fans, with comments praising Jonas for his charm and playful spirit. Several users joked about his timing, rhythm, and the idea of a possible collaboration, while others affectionately referred to him as the ultimate “jiju,” a term of endearment widely used by Chopra’s Indian fans.

The song gained traction online after Chopra and Grover performed it as part of a comedy segment, with clips circulating widely across social media platforms.

Separately, Chopra recently shared a reflective video as 2026 began, expressing gratitude for her family and personal journey. In the clip, filmed during a beach walk, she spoke about pausing to acknowledge her resilience, expressing appreciation for the life she has built and emphasizing the importance of being kind to oneself.

The couple’s lighthearted online moments and personal reflections have continued to resonate strongly with fans across the globe. (Source: IANS)