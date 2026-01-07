Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Chitrangda Singh, Saiyami Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna Kicks Off 2026 With Italy Getaway, Cheese, and Good Vibes

MUMBAI, India — Actress Rashmika Mandanna welcomed the New Year with a picture-perfect vacation in Italy, soaking up sunshine, laughter, and plenty of cheese with her close friends.

The Animal star spent time in Amalfi, calling the coastal hotspot “too beautiful” as she shared moments from the trip on Instagram. From lemon trees and blue skies to endless tiramisu, Rashmika said the days were all about love, laughter, and full bellies.

Photos from the getaway show the actress keeping it casual in a loose gray hoodie and black trousers, pulling goofy expressions and clearly enjoying the downtime.

Rashmika also shared a belated New Year message with fans, urging everyone to start 2026 with love and gratitude. Posting a candid smile from inside a vehicle, she wrote that she hopes the year ahead begins on a warm, thankful note.

On the work front, the actress is currently filming Cocktail 2, where she will star alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is backed by Maddock Films and is currently in production.

She will also headline Mysaa, an emotional action thriller in which she plays a woman from the Gond community.

Chitrangda Singh on Salman Khan Film: “I Never Thought This Would Happen”

NEW DELHI, India — For Chitrangda Singh, landing a film opposite Salman Khan was never part of the plan — which is exactly why it stunned her.

The actress says she was genuinely surprised when director Apoorva Lakhia called her for The Battle of Galwan. Despite knowing Salman socially for years, Chitrangda admits she never imagined working with him on screen.

“I wasn’t so sure I’d ever end up doing a Salman Khan film,” she said, adding that she never pitched herself for work with the superstar. “It was a huge surprise.”

Set against the backdrop of the 2020 India-China clash in Galwan Valley, the film is based on real events and focuses on the bravery of Indian soldiers. Chitrangda, who comes from an army family, says the story hit close to home.

“It’s not just a film — it’s an important film,” she said, calling the project both emotional and meaningful. “I’m very proud to be a part of something that reflects the world I grew up in.”

The Battle of Galwan is expected to be a big commercial release while honoring the courage and sacrifice of Indian troops during the high-altitude confrontation.

Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah Team Up Again for Mystery New Project

MUMBAI, India — Saiyami Kher is reuniting with her 8 A.M. Metro co-star Gulshan Devaiah, and fans can expect sparks to fly once again.

According to sources, the duo has already wrapped up a recent shoot together, marking their third collaboration. Insiders say the two share an easy, natural chemistry that translates effortlessly on screen.

“It’s a special project, and their comfort level is as strong as ever,” a source said, adding that details are being kept tightly under wraps for now.

On the work front, Saiyami has completed filming Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and directed by Priyadarshan. She was also recently seen in Jaat, which featured Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Gulshan Devaiah, meanwhile, continues to stay busy with films and web series. His latest release, Perfect Family, takes a lighthearted look at therapy and family dynamics and recently premiered on YouTube.

With their proven on-screen connection, Saiyami and Gulshan’s reunion is already generating buzz — even before the project is officially announced.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Back in Mumbai After Cozy New Year Getaway

MUMBAI, India — Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back home after ringing in the New Year on a quiet family vacation.

The star couple was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, keeping things low-key and casual. Ranbir smiled for the cameras in a black T-shirt, pants, and cap, while Alia stepped out in a breezy white kaftan dress.

Earlier, Alia shared her first post of 2026 — a heart-melting family moment featuring Ranbir and their daughter Raha. Dressed in white, the trio looked straight out of a fairytale, with Alia playfully posing like a fairy godmother as Ranbir lifted Raha in the air.

Fans flooded the comments with love, calling the picture “pure happiness” and “a perfect family moment.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also headline Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe, where she takes on a full-blown action role.

For now, though, it’s back to Mumbai — and back to work — after a picture-perfect New Year break.

Ranveer Singh Says “Wanted to Make You Proud” as Dhurandhar Smashes Records

MUMBAI, India — Ranveer Singh is riding high after Dhurandhar stormed the box office and rewrote history, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in a single language.

Celebrating the massive milestone, Yash Raj Films praised the film as a defining moment for Indian cinema, hailing it as more than just a movie and applauding director Aditya Dhar for raising the bar with fearless storytelling and ambition.

The banner also saluted the entire cast and crew, crediting them for turning a bold vision into a roaring big-screen spectacle that has struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

Clearly moved by the recognition, Ranveer responded with an emotional note, saying he “only ever wanted to make you proud,” a nod to the studio he once called home.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking run since day one. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others, and is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

With records shattered and praise pouring in, Dhurandhar’s box office reign shows no signs of slowing down.

Neetu Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback With Daughter Riddhima

MUMBAI, India — Neetu Kapoor melted hearts on social media after sharing a sweet throwback moment with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor.

The actress posted an old photo on Instagram Stories showing a young Neetu cradling baby Riddhima in her arms. While little Riddhima flashes an irresistible smile at the camera, Neetu looks on lovingly, clearly soaking in the moment. She captioned the picture by calling her daughter “the cutest,” adding heart emojis.

Neetu often treats fans to such nostalgic family memories. Last year, she shared a rare photo of her late husband Rishi Kapoor kissing baby Riddhima on the head, calling the moment “rare and nostalgic.”

More recently, Riddhima reflected on welcoming 2026 with gratitude, saying she was thankful to begin the year with her mother and husband by her side. During New Year celebrations, she also surprised everyone by singing the classic Bollywood song “Aap Jaisa Koi,” earning applause from family and friends.

For fans, Neetu’s throwback post was a reminder that some moments — especially between a mother and child — never lose their magic. (Source: IANS)