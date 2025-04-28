Indian Rapper KR$NA Teams Up with Nas’ Mass Appeal for Upcoming Project

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Indian rapper KR$NA is set to release his most ambitious project yet, partnering with New York-based hip hop label Mass Appeal, co-founded by GRAMMY-winning rapper Nas. The collaboration marks a major milestone for KR$NA and promises to bring Indian hip hop to a global stage.

Sharing his excitement about the project, KR$NA said, “This is a body of work I’ve been crafting over the past few months — a more complete representation of my journey so far. It carries forward the legacy I’ve built while expanding my soundscapes. I’m thrilled to be working alongside Mass Appeal, a label with such a rich hip hop heritage led by the legend Nas himself. I couldn’t be more excited!”

Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, echoed this enthusiasm, calling KR$NA a “lyrical powerhouse” whose story deserves a global platform. “At Mass Appeal, our mission is to spotlight the most authentic voices in hip hop worldwide, and KR$NA fits that vision perfectly,” Bittenbender said. “His artistry, integrity, and influence within Indian hip hop are undeniable, and we’re proud to welcome him into the Mass Appeal family. This project is a defining moment for Desi hip hop, and we’re excited to help take it to the world.”

Ankit Khanna of Kalamkaar Music, KR$NA’s label and management, highlighted the growing momentum of India’s hip hop scene. “The Indian hip hop landscape has been experiencing unprecedented growth, and KR$NA has been a key contributor to this movement. With one of the strongest fan bases in the country and a track record of diverse releases, KR$NA’s partnership with Nas and Mass Appeal is not only a win for Indian hip hop but also a step forward for the broader Southeast Asian hip hop community.”

Mass Appeal has previously collaborated with several Indian artists, including DIVINE, Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon, and Raftaar, further solidifying its role in bringing Desi hip hop to a global audience.

KR$NA’s upcoming project is scheduled for release via Mass Appeal in May 2025, with more details—including tracklist, cover art, and featured collaborations—expected in the coming weeks. (Source: IANS)