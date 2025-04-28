Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Rashmika Mandanna, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity Zinta Shares Romantic ‘Monday Mood’ with Husband Gene Goodenough

MUMBAI — Preity Zinta kicked off the week with some love-filled “Monday mood” vibes, sharing a cozy Instagram photo with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The couple, seated on a dockside bench by a serene lake, radiated romance as Preity, dressed in a black gown, sat on Gene’s lap with both smiling for the camera.

“Monday mood #Patiparmeshwar and #ting,” she captioned the post.

Preity married Gene in 2016 and the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in 2021.

Recently, Preity also celebrated young talents from her IPL team, Punjab Kings, praising openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh for their fearless performances despite a rain-disrupted match.

On the acting front, Preity is set to return to Bollywood in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. The actress, who debuted in 1998’s Dil Se…, has delivered hits like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Koi… Mil Gaya, and made her international debut with Heaven on Earth in 2008.

Rashmika Mandanna Begins Ooty Schedule for ‘Thama’

MUMBAI — Rashmika Mandanna has kicked off the Ooty leg of filming for her upcoming drama Thama. Sharing a serene forest photo on Instagram, she wrote, “Ooty for a couple of days…”

The Animal star has been offering fans glimpses from the shoot. Recently, after wrapping an all-night schedule, she posted a cheerful video, wishing followers a “very, very good morning” and sending positive vibes. “Here’s me throwing a bit of positivity your way—biggest love, biggest hugs, and big kisses,” she said.

Thama, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, is part of the studio’s horror-comedy universe, known for hits like Stree and Bhediya. The film is a dark love story about a historian who unearths vampire legends through ancient manuscripts.

The project stars Rashmika alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, with Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Rashmika’s busy slate also includes Kubera, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Her ‘Powerhouse Core’ in Intense Workout Challenge

MUMBAI — Actress Shilpa Shetty once again showcased her fitness prowess, taking on a core challenge from her trainer and proving why she’s known for her powerhouse abs.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa can be seen performing an intense core workout while her trainer joins in with a slam ball routine. Adding a fun twist, Shilpa captioned the clip: “Abs OR Jabs! Benefits: Better posture, sharper balance, internal organ support, and enhanced athletic performance. Sit-ups are a powerful way to activate the entire core, especially the abs. Add a fun vibe, and the workout becomes even more enjoyable and effective!”

She detailed the workout’s benefits, highlighting its focus on the rectus abdominis (the six-pack), obliques, pelvic floor muscles, and diaphragm. “My coach trying to challenge my powerhouse core is secretly torching her own too… talk about multitasking!” Shilpa quipped, before challenging her followers to hit the floor and see how many sit-ups they can do.

Earlier this month, Shilpa inspired fans with another workout video, showing off her pull-up skills. In that post, she praised pull-ups as a “fundamental compound exercise for building upper body strength” and a key movement for improving back, shoulder, arm, and grip strength.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. She will next appear in the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil, directed by Prem, alongside Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.

Manish Malhotra Hints at Nysa Devgan’s Bollywood Debut, Despite Kajol’s Denial

MUMBAI — Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra has sparked speculation about Nysa Devgan’s entry into films, despite her mother Kajol recently insisting otherwise. Sharing stunning photos of Nysa in a handwoven brocade lehenga from his Evara collection, Malhotra captioned, “Nysa, cinema awaits you.”

Just days earlier, Kajol dismissed rumors about her daughter’s Bollywood plans, saying, “She’s almost 22 and has made up her mind that she won’t join films.”

Malhotra’s post has now raised questions about whether Nysa might reconsider.

Nysa, who turned 22 on April 20, celebrated her birthday with heartfelt wishes from her parents. Kajol shared a touching message, calling Nysa her “blueprint,” while Ajay Devgn posted a selfie, thanking her for always capturing memories.

Though Nysa remains active on social media and is often spotted by paparazzi, she has yet to confirm any plans to enter the entertainment industry.

Ananya Panday Embraces ‘Sweet Italian Life’ Amid Busy Schedule

MUMBAI — Taking a break from her hectic work life, Ananya Panday is soaking up the dolce vita in Italy. Sharing glimpses from her getaway on Instagram, the actress posed in a breezy yellow dress against stunning Italian backdrops, enjoyed a boat ride, and indulged in some self-care with a face mask.

“Living the sweet Italian life with @chanelofficial,” she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Ananya has been earning praise for her role as lawyer Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Veteran actor Gajraj Rao lauded her performance, saying she held her own among seasoned actors.

Director Karan Singh Tyagi also defended Ananya’s casting, noting her dedication, including two years of learning Punjabi dialects and shadowing a lawyer for authenticity. Kesari Chapter 2 released on April 18, 2025. (Source: IANS)