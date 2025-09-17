New Photobook Series Chronicles PM Modi’s Life of Service and Leadership

NEW DELHI– A new four-volume photobook series, Seva Hi Sankalp, Rashtra Pratham Hi Prerna (“Service is Resolve, Nation First is Inspiration”), has been released by Penguin Random House India to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Compiled by the Bluekraft Digital Foundation, the collection offers rare images and personal accounts that trace Modi’s journey from his modest childhood in Vadnagar to his rise as India’s Prime Minister. The series, announced in New Delhi on Wednesday, presents his philosophy that leadership is rooted in selfless service and perseverance.

The first volume, Seva Ke Beej (Seeds of Service), spans 1950 to 1987, highlighting Modi’s childhood influences and early involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The second, Samarpan Aur Kartavya (Dedication and Duty), covers 1987 to 2001, documenting his political work in Gujarat and rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The third book, Nagrik Devo Bhava (Citizen is God), focuses on his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister between 2001 and 2014, detailing reforms in agriculture, energy, water management, and economic growth that became part of the so-called Gujarat Model.

The final volume, Yadgaar Smritiyan (Memorable Glimpses), brings together photographs and first-hand accounts from 1950 to 2014, providing an intimate portrait of Modi’s personal and political journey.

Penguin Random House said the series aims to inspire readers by showing how Modi’s early experiences shaped his nation-first vision. Pre-orders are now open on Amazon, and promotional previews shared by Penguin India and Bluekraft have already generated buzz online.

According to Bluekraft Digital Foundation, which focuses on policy and governance initiatives, the project was designed to highlight the enduring values of service, dedication, and leadership that define Modi’s legacy. (Source: IANS)