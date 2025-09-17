Assam to Host Post Malone in December, Marking Milestone for Concert Tourism

GUWAHATI– Assam will welcome global music star Post Malone for a live performance this December, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Wednesday, calling the event a breakthrough for the state’s new push into concert tourism.

The Grammy-nominated American singer, rapper, and songwriter is scheduled to perform in Guwahati on December 8. It will be his first appearance in Northeast India, a region long recognized for its cultural festivals and indigenous music but not traditionally associated with global pop acts.

“A big win for Assam’s Concert Tourism Policy,” Sarma posted on X. “Singing sensation Post Malone is coming to Guwahati on December 8 to enthrall the audience with his performance. This is just the beginning, as more stars will descend upon Assam in the coming days. Stay tuned!”

Officials expect the show to draw thousands of fans from across the Northeast and beyond, positioning Assam as an emerging destination for international music events. The concert is also being promoted as part of a broader state strategy to diversify tourism, which already highlights wildlife sanctuaries, tea estates, river cruises, and heritage festivals.

Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), said the initiative reflects the government’s broader vision under Sarma’s leadership. “Assam is endowed with rich biodiversity, vibrant heritage, music, and culture, and has always been a preferred tourist destination,” Bora said. “Under the visionary leadership of the State’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has embarked on an exciting journey into Concert Tourism.”

Bora added that Post Malone’s visit underscores Assam’s growing role in India’s live entertainment scene. “We are proud to welcome Post Malone, one of the world’s most celebrated artists, for his first and only performance in India. His show is a testament to how India’s live entertainment landscape is rapidly expanding, with Assam emerging as an important contributor to this growth,” he said. (Source: IANS)