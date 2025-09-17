Two Suspects in Shooting at Disha Patani’s Bareilly Home Killed in Ghaziabad Police Encounter

NEW DELHI– Two men accused of opening fire at Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said.

The suspects, identified as Ravindra of Rohtak and Arun of Sonipat, were linked to the transnational crime syndicate led by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. During the operation, one Delhi Police officer was injured, though authorities said he is out of danger.

The case dates back to the early hours of September 12, when shots were fired around 3:45 a.m. at Patani’s family residence in Bareilly’s Civil Lines neighborhood. The actor’s father, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and sister Khushbu were inside the home at the time. While no one was injured, the attack rattled the normally quiet area.

Soon after the incident, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility in a social media post that quickly went viral. In it, he alleged the shooting was retaliation for remarks Patani and her sister had supposedly made about religious figures Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. The post also carried direct threats and named several of his associates.

Based on intelligence inputs, a joint team from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force’s Noida unit and the Delhi Police Crime Intelligence Unit tracked the suspects to Ghaziabad. According to officials, the two men opened fire when officers attempted to intercept them, prompting police to return fire. Both suspects were critically wounded and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the operation represents a major breakthrough against Brar’s gang, which has been trying to expand its reach in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, security around Patani’s Bareilly residence has been tightened as investigators probe broader connections to Brar’s network. (Source: IANS)