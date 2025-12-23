New Nipah Virus Vaccine Found Safe, Shows Strong Immune Response in Early Trial

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– A new vaccine candidate against the deadly Nipah virus has been found to be safe and capable of generating a strong immune response, according to results from a Phase 1 clinical trial published in The Lancet.

The randomized trial, led by U.S. researchers, tested a vaccine known as HeV-sG-V and found that all three tested doses and regimens were well tolerated and successfully triggered antibody responses in healthy adults.

Researchers said antibodies were detected within one month of vaccination, and immunity was sustained with a two-dose regimen, indicating the vaccine’s potential for both outbreak response and preventive use.

Nipah virus, first identified in Malaysia in 1999, causes recurrent outbreaks across South and Southeast Asia, including India. The infection is associated with high fatality rates ranging from 40 percent to as high as 75 percent in some outbreaks.

The World Health Organization has classified Nipah virus as a high-priority pathogen due to its severe mortality rate, which can reach more than 80 percent, and the absence of approved treatments or vaccines.

Scientists described the findings as a major milestone in Nipah vaccine development. In an accompanying editorial, Indian researchers said the results mark an important step toward addressing a critical global health threat.

The Phase 1 trial enrolled 192 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 49. While a single dose of the vaccine was not sufficient to produce strong immunity, two doses proved effective. The highest immune responses were seen in participants who received two 100-microgram doses administered 28 days apart.

Researchers reported a sharp rise in neutralizing antibodies seven days after the second dose. The vaccine was generally well tolerated, with mild to moderate pain at the injection site being the most commonly reported side effect. No serious adverse events, hospitalizations, or deaths were recorded during the trial.

Experts said the vaccine should now advance to larger Phase 2 trials to further evaluate safety and determine how much protection it may offer against Nipah infection.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that can cause acute brain inflammation, severe respiratory illness, and, in many cases, death. Researchers said early detection and vaccine development remain critical to preventing future outbreaks. (Source: IANS)