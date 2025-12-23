Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, and more…

- Advertisement -

Hrithik Roshan Goes Solo to Cousin’s Wedding, Saba Azad Missing

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan turned heads when he arrived alone at his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding, noticeably without partner Saba Azad by his side.

The actor was spotted on Tuesday stepping out of his car in traditional attire as photographers swarmed him, eager for a glimpse. Hrithik and Saba, one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples since going public in 2022, are usually seen together at family events and high-profile gatherings, making her absence hard to miss.

The duo are known for keeping things low-key despite constant public attention, often praised for their easy chemistry and understated style.

Ahead of the wedding buzz, Hrithik also grabbed attention online with a dramatic Instagram post about George Orwell’s 1984, jokingly warning followers not to read the dystopian classic because of how unsettling it is.

While the reason for Saba’s absence remains unknown, Hrithik’s solo appearance was enough to spark chatter at the star-studded celebration.

Aishwarya Rai Shares Unseen Family Pic of Aaradhya on Parents’ Anniversary

MUMBAI, India — Aishwarya Rai delighted fans by sharing an unseen and heartwarming photo of daughter Aaradhya with her grandparents as she marked her parents’ wedding anniversary.

The picture shows a young Aaradhya smiling sweetly while sitting in Aishwarya’s arms, posing alongside her grandparents. The actress paired the image with an emotional note, showering her parents with prayers, love, and blessings on their special day.

Aishwarya also posted a separate photo of her parents smiling at the camera, keeping the anniversary tribute intimate and family-focused.

Earlier this year, the actress remembered her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary with an emotional Instagram post, calling him her “guardian angel” and sharing cherished family moments. Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a prolonged illness, and Aishwarya has often spoken about their close bond.

Recently, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together at Aaradhya’s school annual day, joined by family members including Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, released in 2023, and earned critical praise for her performance.

Malaika Arora Gives Fans a Peek Into Her Cozy, Glam December Moments

MUMBAI, India — Malaika Arora is ending the year on a stylish and feel-good note, sharing glimpses of her December days filled with relaxation, glam, and family time.

The actress-model dropped a carousel of photos on Instagram, casually captioned “Decemberinggggggg,” giving fans a peek into her year-end vibe. The pictures show Malaika striking candid poses, enjoying pampering facial sessions, indulging in desserts, and soaking in festive cheer surrounded by Christmas décor.

One of the standout moments from the post was a warm family snap featuring Malaika posing with her son Arhaan and her mother, Joyce Polycarp, rounding out the month on a personal note.

Earlier, Malaika also marked Arhaan’s 23rd birthday with an emotional post, calling him her “baby boy” as she celebrated the milestone with close friends and family.

On the work front, the ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ star recently teamed up with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the Bhojpuri music video Chillgum. Speaking about the collaboration, Malaika said the project was bold, fun, and packed with infectious energy, allowing her to explore a playful and carefree side on screen.

With festive vibes, family moments, and new projects, Malaika’s December clearly hit all the right notes.

Ananya Panday Calls Praise From Amitabh Bachchan the “Biggest Moment” of Her Life

MUMBAI, India — Ananya Panday is still on cloud nine after receiving glowing praise from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, calling the moment one she will cherish forever.

The actress shared a video from her recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where Big B openly applauded her performance in Kesari Chapter 2. He praised her subtle acting, especially her ability to express emotions through her eyes despite having limited dialogue, calling it a mark of true acting skill.

A visibly emotional Ananya captioned the clip, saying Bachchan’s words were the “biggest moment” of any actor’s life and something she would never forget.

The episode also featured a lighthearted exchange when Ananya jokingly called the megastar a “drip,” a Gen Z term for someone stylish. Amitabh quickly flipped the moment with humor, saying “drip” to him meant water leaking from the ceiling, sending everyone into laughter.

Ananya recently appeared on the show with Kartik Aaryan to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, but it was her heartfelt moment with Big B that truly stole the spotlight.

Alaya F Looks Back on 2025, Calls It a Year of “Grit, Guts and Growth”

MUMBAI, India — Alaya F is closing out 2025 on a reflective note, calling the year one of strength, courage, and serious personal growth.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video highlighting her intense yoga journey throughout the year. The clip shows Alaya confidently pulling off challenging poses, including a headstand, offering a glimpse into the discipline and dedication that defined her year.

Alongside the video, she wrote that 2025 was a year of “grit, guts and growth,” adding that she feels proud of how far she has come, both mentally and physically.

Known for her love of fitness and wellness, Alaya frequently shares snippets from her yoga practice, often inspiring fans with her consistency and focus.

On the career front, Alaya made her debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman and has since carved out a space for herself with varied roles. She was most recently seen in Bade Miya Chote Miyan and is now gearing up for her next project, the high-octane thriller series Storm, set in Mumbai.

As the year wraps up, Alaya’s message is clear: 2025 tested her, pushed her, and ultimately helped her grow.

Bhagyashree Calls Banaras Trip “Fulfilling and Overwhelming”

MUMBAI, India — Bhagyashree is soaking in spiritual bliss after a soul-stirring visit to Banaras, calling the experience both fulfilling and overwhelming.

The actress shared a serene photo from the city’s iconic ghats, captured from behind as she gazed at the flowing Ganges. Along with the image, she reflected on the calm she felt during temple darshan, a peaceful boat ride, and the deep sense of inner peace the city offered.

Earlier, Bhagyashree also treated fans to glimpses of Banaras’ famous street food, declaring that no visit is complete without tasting malaiyo. She shared photos of local treats, including tandoori chai served in a kulhad, chaat enjoyed in narrow lanes, and fondly mentioned Benarasi paan. Her husband, Himalaya Dasani, was seen accompanying her during the trip.

The actress also posted moments from a boat ride along the Ganga, introducing the oarsman who made her experience at Dashashwamedh Ghat especially memorable.

From spiritual calm to street food indulgence, Bhagyashree’s Banaras visit appears to have been the perfect mix of peace, tradition, and flavor.

Mouni Roy Treats Herself to a Home-Cooked Bengali Feast After Ages

MUMBAI, India — Mouni Roy is clearly in comfort-food mode, enjoying a proper home-cooked Bengali meal after a long time.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to tease fans with snaps from her kitchen, asking them to guess what she was cooking. After dropping a few hints, Mouni finally revealed the delicious spread — Deemar jhaal, aloo sheddho, and ghee rice — proudly calling it a meal made by her “truly.”

The homemade feast quickly had fans craving Bengali comfort food, with Mouni clearly savoring every bite.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for an upcoming OTT thriller featuring a strong ensemble cast. The project has already wrapped shooting across Mumbai and Punjab, with details about the story and release date being kept tightly under wraps.

Mouni also has a busy lineup ahead, including a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan and a key role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming drama The Wives.

For now, though, it’s all about home flavors, warmth, and a much-needed Bengali food break.

Ayushmann Khurrana Heads Into 2026 Riding Back-to-Back Rs.100 Crore Hits

MUMBAI, India — Ayushmann Khurrana is ending 2025 on a massive high and says he’s thrilled to step into 2026 with two consecutive Rs.100 crore hits under his belt.

The actor said the success of Dream Girl 2 and Thamma feels especially rewarding in a post-pandemic theatrical landscape, calling the moment “hugely affirming” and filled with gratitude.

Looking ahead, Ayushmann is excited about a packed 2026 lineup that includes Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which he describes as a clean, family-friendly comedy, and an upcoming film with Sooraj Barjatya. He said working with Barjatya is a dream, praising his simplicity, humility, and mastery of the family-entertainer genre.

Ayushmann noted that Barjatya’s films stand out because the entire family becomes the hero, offering a refreshing change from today’s usual leading-man narratives. While he’s known for playing flawed, evolving characters, he said this project celebrates a wholesome, ideal family, which he finds deeply inspiring.

The actor will also begin shooting an untitled YRF–Posham Pa project in early 2026 and has another release lined up with Dharma Sikhya.

Calling himself a “producer-friendly actor,” Ayushmann said he values collaboration and simplicity on set. He also hinted at his interest in expanding successful franchises, including the possibility of exploring Andhadhun 2 in the future.

With box office wins behind him and big projects ahead, Ayushmann is clearly entering 2026 with confidence and momentum.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Festive Pics as Pataudi Family Kicks Off Christmas Week in Style

MUMBAI, India — Christmas cheer has officially arrived at the Pataudi household, and Soha Ali Khan is giving fans a front-row look at the celebrations.

The actress shared a series of cozy family moments on social media, starting with a festive photo by the Christmas tree featuring brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the kids, Taimur and Jeh. Another picture showed Soha posing warmly with her mother, Sharmila Tagore.

One of the sweetest moments captured Saif sitting beside little Inaaya as she carefully placed ornaments on the tree, followed by snaps of Soha and Inaaya decorating together. There were also adorable glimpses of Inaaya chatting with Santa and sharing her Christmas wishes.

“And Christmas week has officially begun,” Soha captioned the post, summing up the festive mood perfectly.

Earlier this month, Soha also shared photos from Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebration, attended by close family members. While elder sister Saba couldn’t be present due to surgery, she sent her love in the comments, saying she missed everyone and would reunite soon.

From twinkling lights to family warmth, the Pataudis are clearly ringing in Christmas with style, smiles, and togetherness. (Source: IANS)