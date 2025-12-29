Neha Bhasin Says Choosing Not to Have Children Is a Conscious, Peaceful Decision

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer-songwriter Neha Bhasin and music producer Sameer Uddin have spoken candidly about their decision not to have children, saying they believe that legacy does not have to be biological.

The couple shared their views during an appearance on a recent episode of a YouTube talk show, where they told host Rashami Desai that they had never felt the desire to have children of their own. They described the choice as deeply personal and one they have made with clarity and peace.

Calling it a conscious decision, the two said there was no single defining reason behind it. They explained that they feel content ending life’s attachments on their own terms and believe legacy can take many forms beyond biology. According to them, the decision is rooted in personal belief and mutual understanding rather than external pressure.

Neha also reflected on relationships and creative lives, suggesting that people who are deeply driven by their work often place creation at the center of their world. She said such individuals are not motivated by admiration but by the need to create, which naturally shapes how they approach marriage and companionship.

Speaking about her own marriage, Neha said she has never felt misunderstood in her relationship, something she described as rare and deeply meaningful. She shared that mutual acceptance plays a key role in their bond, with both partners acknowledging each other’s habits and imperfections without resentment.

Neha added that she has embraced Sameer’s intense work ethic, noting that he often works late into the night purely out of passion, even when there is no pressing deadline. For her, that understanding and acceptance form the foundation of their relationship.

The couple’s remarks have resonated with many for openly addressing a life choice that is often questioned, highlighting autonomy, emotional clarity, and alternative ideas of legacy. (Source: IANS)