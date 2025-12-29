Riteish Deshmukh Shares Unseen Photo from Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Celebrations

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared an unseen photograph from superstar Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations, calling it a special moment that brought together many of his favorite people in a single frame.

Riteish posted the picture on Instagram on Monday, featuring Salman Khan alongside Ram Charan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Arpita Khan Sharma. In the caption, he described the gathering as Salman’s birthday celebration and expressed his happiness at reconnecting with close friends and family members during the event.

Earlier in the day, Genelia Deshmukh also shared a glimpse from the celebrations, posting a video that showed Salman Khan preparing bhel by mixing various street food ingredients. In her caption, she praised Salman’s warmth and hospitality, saying he always makes guests feel welcome and special.

Salman Khan celebrated his milestone 60th birthday on Saturday, drawing a large turnout from across the film industry. With a career spanning more than three decades, he remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and influential stars. From shaping the romantic hero image in the 1990s to dominating the mass-action genre in the 2000s, his body of work reflects the evolving tastes of Bollywood audiences.

His popularity extends beyond films, with sustained success on television and a strong public profile through charitable initiatives. Despite controversies and setbacks over the years, Salman Khan has maintained a commanding presence at the box office and a loyal fan base.

As he turns 60, the actor continues to symbolize longevity and reinvention in Indian cinema, with his birthday celebrations serving as both a personal milestone and a broader reminder of his lasting impact on the industry. (Source: IANS)