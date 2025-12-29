Anushka Sen’s Debut Single ‘Chameleon’ Lights Up New York’s Times Square

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actress and digital creator Anushka Sen has marked a major milestone in her music career as her debut single, “Chameleon,” was featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Calling the moment a dream come true, Anushka shared a video on Instagram showing the music video playing on a large screen in the heart of Times Square. She said witnessing her first single being showcased live in one of the world’s most iconic locations was an unforgettable experience.

In her post, Anushka described the Times Square feature as surreal, adding that seeing the billboard light up every hour made the moment even more special. She thanked fans for their continued support and encouraged them to keep streaming the song.

“Chameleon” marks Anushka’s first major collaboration with Grammy-winning American music producer Ken Lewis, who has previously worked with several globally renowned artists. The project represents her formal debut as a singer after years of success as an actor and content creator.

Reflecting earlier on her journey into music, Anushka said the song emerged during a period of personal reassessment and change. She described “Chameleon” as a reflection of transformation, embracing growth that can feel uncomfortable but necessary. She added that she has never believed in limiting herself to a single identity or creative path.

The song was recorded during a recent trip to the United States. Anushka has also credited her childhood exposure to music for inspiring her to pursue singing, noting that her mother played a key role in nurturing her early love for music.

With its appearance at Times Square, “Chameleon” marks a high-profile global moment for Anushka Sen as she steps into a new creative chapter. (Source: IANS)