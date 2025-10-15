NECA Video Interview Spotlight: Rajesh Godbole Reflects on Shadaj’s 10-Year Journey in Preserving Indian Classical Music

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Fresh off the news of the 2025 Art & Culture Visionary Award at the upcoming New England Choice Awards on Nov. 1 at Burlington Marriott in Burlington, MA, Shadaj’s story takes center stage in a special video interview with founder Rajesh Godbole.

More than a celebration of accolades, the video captures the heart and soul of a decade-long journey—one rooted in tradition, passion, and a quiet revolution in how Indian classical music is shared and experienced in the U.S.

Watch the full interview now to hear Rajesh Godbole in his own words and experience the heart behind Shadaj. Click herem or on the image below.

In the interview, Godbole offers a deeply personal look into Shadaj’s founding in 2015, born out of his own musical upbringing in Pune, India—a city where classical music is as much a part of daily life as conversation. He reflects on growing up surrounded by the voices of Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, and Ravi Shankar, and how those formative experiences planted the seeds for what would become Shadaj: a nonprofit committed to presenting

Indian classical music in its most authentic, immersive form. Godbole walks viewers through Shadaj’s evolution from a small baithak-style concert series in Lexington, Massachusetts to a nationally respected platform that has hosted icons like Pandit Rajan & Sajan Misra and Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, while also introducing rising stars like Yashwant Vaishnav and Siddharth Belmannu to U.S. audiences.

He speaks candidly about the challenges of running a nonprofit with artistic integrity. But at its core, the video is about vision and community. Godbole’s reflections reveal a quiet determination to preserve tradition while creating space for future generations of musicians and audiences from all backgrounds.

Whether you’re a long-time connoisseur or a newcomer to Indian classical music, this video is a must-watch. It captures not just the milestones, but the soul of a movement that’s making Indian classical music relevant, inclusive, and alive—right here in New England.