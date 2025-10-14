From Personal Pain to Purposeful Care: How a Husband-and-Wife Team Is Bringing Hospital-Level Home Healthcare to Massachusetts Families

- Advertisement -

Tewksbury, MA — For Jeet and Shweta Shangari, the decision to step out of their comfort zones and leave behind successful careers in technology and life sciences wasn’t driven by a business opportunity—it was driven by purpose. Starting something from the ground up was scary, but their motivation came from personal struggle, empathy, and a deep desire to redefine what home healthcare should feel like.

The husband-and-wife duo behind BrightStar Care opened their Tewksbury-based home healthcare agency in June 2025, but the seeds of this endeavor were planted years earlier—during one of the most vulnerable periods of their lives.

“When our son was just three, I had major surgery and was bedridden for weeks,” recalls Shweta. “Our families were far away, and the home health aides we relied on were often untrained or unreliable. Luckily, we had great friends who helped us during our difficult times and made things a little easier for us—but I needed more care and support. I remember lying in bed, feeling helpless, and thinking—so many people go through this every day. They deserve better.”

Jeet and I often said to each other, ‘There has to be a better way. People shouldn’t have to go through this alone.’ That helplessness sparked a desire to create a service that would provide not just care, but also comfort, dignity, and reassurance when life feels overwhelming. We are solving this problem, one family at a time.

That moment, painful as it was, became the catalyst for a deeper calling. Together, Jeet and I began envisioning a home healthcare agency that prioritized compassion, professionalism, and dignity—rooted in our firsthand experience of what it’s like to feel let down when you need care the most.

Jeet had spent years running a tech startup. In the startup world, you learn two things fast: how to navigate massive riskand how to build systems that scale quality. That prior experience taught us to be comfortable in the high-stakes environment of launching a new business and gave us the confidence to build a premium service from the ground up, rather than settling for an average corporate job.

Our collective thinking became: We have the heart (my experience needing compassionate, reliable care) and the head(Jeet’s experience building a business) to tackle this difficult problem. The risk wasn’t scary—it was justified by the profound need we saw.

Today, BrightStar Care is a growing team of 40+ licensed healthcare professionals—including nurses, physical therapists, CNAs, and caregivers—and the team continues to grow every day. They provide a full spectrum of in-home services, from infants to seniors, covering everything from wound care, medication management, and post-surgical nursing to companionship, childcare, and respite care for families.

What truly sets them apart is their Accreditation by The Joint Commission, the gold standard in healthcare quality—typically reserved for hospitals.

“Every client gets a personalized care plan created by a Registered Nurse,” says Jeet, who spent 25 years in tech leadership roles at Amazon, Oracle, and IBM before founding BrightStar Care. He is the Branch Manager and manages day-to-day operations at BrightStar Care. “We’re not just providing services—we’re bringing hospital-level care to the comfort of people’s homes.”

Shweta, who brings 18 years of experience spanning healthcare, IT, HR, and biotech, oversees Recruiting, HR, and Marketing for BrightStar Care. With her background in life sciences and her deep empathy for families in crisis, she ensures every caregiver is not only qualified, licensed, and trained—but compassionate. At BrightStar Care, she manages recruiting and hiring, marketing, and client relationships—ensuring the agency consistently delivers compassionate, high-quality care.

“For us, this isn’t just a business,” says Shweta. “It’s personal. It’s about helping families sleep at night, knowing their loved one is in caring hands. We’ve been on the other side—and that’s why we care so deeply.”

The BrightStar Care office serves a wide area of Massachusetts, including Lowell, Andover, Acton, Chelmsford, Westford, Billerica, and beyond. Their services include Skilled Nursing, Personal Care, Companion Care, and Medical Staffing for hospitals and long-term care facilities.

“The best part of this journey?” says Jeet. “It’s when families tell us, ‘You were there when no one else was,’ or ‘I was finally able to take a break knowing Mom was safe,’ or simply say, ‘You helped me through my toughest time.’ That’s when we know we’re doing something truly meaningful.”

As they continue to grow their team—and are currently hiring for a variety of healthcare roles—Jeet and Shweta remain grounded in their mission: to be the kind of support they once needed, to offer peace of mind during life’s hardest moments, and to treat every client like family.

“BrightStar Care is our way of giving back,” says Shweta. “It’s the heart of who we are.”

For families seeking high-quality home healthcare—or healthcare professionals looking to make a real difference—BrightStar Care is more than a service. It’s a promise, born from experience and powered by love.

BrightStar Care of Acton, Andover, and Lowell is currently accepting new clients and hiring healthcare professionals. For more information, visit their website or contact their office in Tewksbury, MA.

Explore more about their services: www.brightstarcare.com/locations/acton-andover-lowell