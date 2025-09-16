Naveen Pawar: From Coma to Craft Beer – The Unstoppable Spirit Behind Mighty Squirrel

By Upendra Mishra

BOSTON–While crossing a street in Boston’s Back Bay, Naveen Pawar was struck by a car—a traumatic accident that left him in a medical coma for 19 days. For most, such an experience would be a devastating setback. For Pawar, it became a turning point that reshaped his entire life.

“When I came out of that coma,” he says, “I launched my company, Mighty Squirrel, and took up the hobby of running marathons.” His words carry the clarity of someone who knows the value of a second chance. “I was driven by the philosophy of ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way.’”

That relentless willpower not only helped him reclaim his life, but it also propelled him to co-found one of New England’s most dynamic craft breweries—Mighty Squirrel, a name now synonymous with bold flavors, community, and resilience.

On November 1, 2025, Pawar will be honored with the Business Luminary Award at the New England Choice Awards, a recognition that celebrates his vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and the unique mark he has left on both the craft beer industry and the region at large.

A Journey Unscripted

Pawar’s story doesn’t follow a typical startup narrative. Before Mighty Squirrel, he wasn’t brewing beer in his garage or studying fermentation science. Instead, he was climbing the ranks in the medical device industry, holding senior positions at companies like Smith & Nephew, Freedom Innovations, and Alphatec Spine. There, he led global marketing strategies and helped develop cutting-edge biomedical technologies—bringing a rare mix of analytical precision and human-centered design.

But after his accident, something shifted. That near-death experience didn’t just nudge him to change lanes; it ignited a whole new mission.

At Mighty Squirrel, Pawar took the same disciplined, product-first mindset he honed in healthcare and poured it—quite literally—into craft beer. The result? A brewery that doesn’t just serve drinks, but serves a deeper purpose: building community.

A Brewery With a Bigger Purpose

Walk into the Mighty Squirrel taproom in Watertown and you’ll feel it instantly—it’s not just about hops and lagers. It’s about people. With a lively calendar of events ranging from food truck festivals to open mic nights, yoga classes, and live music, the space has grown into a true community hub.

The brewery’s newest venture, Mighty Squirrel Taproom and Tapas at Arsenal Yards, represents the next evolution of that vision. Featuring globally inspired small plates like birria poutine, tikka masala, tuna poke, and lamb lollipops—each crafted to pair with their signature brews—it’s a celebration of flavor, culture, and shared experience.

“This space is going to be about community, connection, family, and the outdoors,” says Pawar. “Most importantly, we want it to be about building bridges.”

With its flagship brewery in Waltham, a vibrant Taproom & Kitchen in Fenway, Boston, and the Taproom & Tapas at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, Mighty Squirrel continues to expand its footprint across Greater Boston—each location bringing its own unique mix of craft beer, food, and community.

The Heart Behind the Hustle

For all his achievements, Pawar remains deeply grounded. He credits his parents for shaping his character—“I learned hard work, dedication, perseverance, and creativity from them.” His bookshelf is equally telling: Open by Andre Agassi, Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs, and the Hanson Marathon Method—a trio that reveals a mind wired for grit, curiosity, and relentless forward motion.

Ask him what motivates him, and he doesn’t hesitate: “Leaving an indelible, positive legacy in the world.”

That legacy isn’t just in beer or business. It’s in his passion for community building, his volunteer work as a board member of Healthy Waltham, a nonprofit that supports over 2,000 families weekly, and in the quiet, consistent ways he shows up to support the people around him.

For Pawar, community means having a space where one feels “understood, accepted, and supported—a place where one is not just an individual, but part of something larger.”

Redefining Success

Pawar’s definition of success has evolved—from a focus on milestones and metrics to something more meaningful.

“Today, success to me is less about checking boxes and more about impact and fulfillment—creating something meaningful, building strong relationships, supporting others, and enjoying the journey along the way.”

It’s not surprising then, that if you asked him whether he’d choose a different career path given the chance, his answer would be clear: “Wouldn’t change a thing! I’m living my dream life and have gotten a chance to work on everything that I’ve ever dreamt of.”

A True Business Luminary

Whether he’s lacing up for a marathon, experimenting with a new beer recipe, or working on community initiatives, Pawar brings the same energy to everything he does: one of purpose, optimism, and connection.

He lives by quotes like “Stay hungry. Stay foolish” and “Kar har maidaan fateh”—Hindi for “conquer every battlefield”—but his life itself is the greatest quote of all: a testament to resilience, vision, and what can happen when you choose to see a second chance not as a detour, but as a launching point.

In a world thirsty for connection, creativity, and courage, Pawar is raising a glass to all three—and inviting the rest of us to join in.

Q/A with Pawar:

INDIA New England News: Who has had the greatest influence on your personal and professional life?

Naveen Pawar: My Mom and Dad. I learnt hard work, dedication, perseverance, and creativity from them.

INE: What are your three all-time favorite books, and why?

NP: 1) Open (Andre Agassi), 2) Steve Jobs, 3) Hanson Marathon Method.

INE: What are two quotes or sayings that you live by?

NP: “Kar har maidaan fateh”, and “Stay hungry. Stay foolish”

INE: What is one hobby that brings you joy or peace?

NP: Running.

INE: What are you most passionate about?

NP: Connecting with local community, and doing things for the betterment of community.

INE: What motivates you to do the work you do?

NP: Leaving an inedible, positive legacy in the world.

INE: Do you support or volunteer with any nonprofit or charitable causes? If so, which ones and why?

NP: I am the Board Member of Healthy Waltham, a local non-profit organization that actively supports more than 2,000 families on a weekly basis.

INE: If you were given a second chance at a different career, what would it be — and what draws you to it?

NP: Wouldn’t change a thing! I am living my dream life and have gotten a chance to work on everything that I’ve ever dreamt of.

INE: What’s the biggest challenge you’ve overcome, and what did you learn from it?

NP: My recovery from being 19 days in a medical coma after my accident wherein I was hit by a car while I was crossing the street in Back Bay, Boston. After coming out of coma, I launched my company (Mighty Squirrel) and took upon the hobby of running Marathons. I was drive by the philosophy of “Where there’s a will, there’s a way”

INE: What does “community” mean to you?

NP: Community means having a space where one feels understood, accepted, and supported — a place where one is not just an individual, but part of something larger. Community is about mutual support: celebrating each other’s successes, standing by each other in challenges, and building strength together.

INE: How do you define success today — has that definition evolved over time?

NP: In the early part of my career, I defined success mostly by achievement — reaching milestones, hitting numbers, and building something tangible. It was very goal-oriented and external. Over time, that definition has evolved. Today, success to me is less about checking boxes and more about impact and fulfillment — creating something meaningful, building strong relationships, supporting others, and enjoying the journey along the way. I’ve learned that true success isn’t only about outcomes, but also about the process, the people you share it with, and the positive mark you leave behind.

INE: What advice would you give to someone following in your footsteps?

NP: Be happy, work hard, create something beautiful, connect with community, and make the world a better place.