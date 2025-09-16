Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Diana Penty, and more…

Mouni Roy Gets Nostalgic, Embarrasses Kid Brother With Throwback Pics

MUMBAI– Actress Mouni Roy just put her little brother Mukhar on blast with a series of childhood throwbacks that had fans cooing.

The Naagin star couldn’t resist poking fun at her “beautiful boy,” sharing toddler snaps, school-uniform shots, and even a teenage pic — all with cheeky captions like, “Why did you ever grow up?????” and “Another one to embarrass you!!!!”

Mouni, clearly missing her sibling, called him her “whole heart” and admitted she’s still fiercely protective, even if Mukhar avoids the cameras while she basks in the spotlight.

The actress has been keeping busy — recently spotted on a spiritual getaway to Pashupatinath (with momos on the side) and teasing fans from the sets of Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film The Wives — but it looks like family still has her heart.

Mouni first stole attention on TV in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi before ruling prime time with Naagin and moving to Bollywood in Gold and Brahmastra. Now she’s adding “proud sister” to her list of roles.

Jackie Shroff Slams Traffic Chaos After Ambulance Gets Stuck: ‘Where Is This Stupidity?’

MUMBAI– Veteran star Jackie Shroff lost his cool in Mumbai traffic when he spotted an ambulance trapped in the gridlock — and he didn’t hold back.

Posting a video from his car, Jackie blasted careless driving and poor road sense, warning that lives are literally on the line. In his trademark rough-edged style, the actor fumed: “On the way, you will break your breath… drivers should understand. But where is this stupidity?”

Fans are used to Jaggu Dada’s no-filter posts. Just last week, he got nostalgic marking 33 years of his cult 1992 film Angaar.

Work-wise, the 68-year-old tough guy was recently seen as the villain in Hunter 2, and he’s now gearing up for a massive comeback in Welcome To The Jungle. The holiday blockbuster drops December 20 with a jaw-dropping ensemble cast, from Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt to Raveena Tandon and Johnny Lever.

Diana Penty Finally Joins OTT Party, Says She Waited for the ‘Perfect Role’

MUMBAI– Better late than never! Diana Penty has finally made her OTT debut with Prime Video’s Do You Wanna Partner? — and she says the wait was worth it.

The Cocktail actress admitted she’s “always late to the party,” but explained she didn’t want to jump on the streaming bandwagon without a role that truly mattered. “It had to be something weighty — not just a small part in a big show,” Diana revealed.

In the rom-com drama, produced by Dharmatic, she plays Anahita opposite Tamannaah Bhatia’s Shikha, with Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta and Rannvijay Singha rounding out the cast.

Calling herself “a director’s actor,” Diana said she was drawn to the series because of Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha’s vision. “The opportunity to play Anahita… I’d been waiting for this for a long time. The wait was definitely worthwhile,” she gushed.

Zeenat Aman Drops Bombshell: ‘I Never Thought I Was Beautiful’

MUMBAI– She was Bollywood’s ultimate sex symbol of the ’70s and ’80s, but Zeenat Aman has just confessed she never really saw herself as beautiful.

The iconic star, now a favorite on Instagram for her no-holds-barred reflections, posted a stunning throwback shot and admitted: “Sometimes I see an old picture and think, ‘you weren’t a bad looking girl, Ms. Aman!’ But honestly, I never found myself to be beautiful.”

Zeenat, who won beauty pageants and headlined films by India’s biggest directors, said she only learned to accept that others saw her that way. “I recently heard the term ‘pretty privilege’ — and goodness, did I make use of mine!” she wrote.

The actress mused that maybe constant focus on her looks chipped away at her self-worth, or maybe she feared becoming vain. “Most likely it’s a combination of all these things and then some,” she admitted.

Her takeaway? Beauty doesn’t mean much without self-love. “If you want to truly feel beautiful,” she told fans, “step out of your mind and see yourself from the perspective of someone who loves you. That’s where real beauty lies.”

Kajol Stuns in Black, Says Dress Boosted Her More Than Compliments

MUMBAI– Kajol just proved the power of a killer outfit. The actress lit up Instagram in a chic black dress, admitting the look gave her more confidence than any compliment ever

could.

“Sometimes your feelings can get complicated but dressing shouldn’t be!” she wrote, adding that the “uncomplicated beautiful black dress” did wonders for her self-esteem.

The Dilwale star rocked the same outfit at the trailer launch of her new Prime Video talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where she teams up with longtime friend Twinkle Khanna.

Kajol promised the show will be anything but safe or scripted: “It’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations.” Twinkle added, “The best conversations are honest and laced with humor.”

The series, set to feature Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and more, is shaping up to be a star-studded, no-holds-barred chat fest. (Source: IANS)