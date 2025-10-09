Enhanced Production Standards and Need to Accomodate Waiting List Lead to New Venue for Chal Zindagi Concert Supporting Special Olympics Massachusetts

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA – Juju Productions CEO Prashanth Palakurthi has shared exciting news regarding the highly anticipated Chal Zindagi – Small Wins, Big Deal Bollywood concert, scheduled for Sunday, October 12 at 2:00 p.m.

The event, which supports Special Olympics Massachusetts, will now take place at the Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover, MA instead of the previously announced Keefe Tech Auditorium in Framingham.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Palakurthi said the decision to move the venue was made to ensure the highest quality production for attendees and performers alike as well as to accommodate those in the waiting list, and more.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

“After carefully reviewing the technical and logistical requirements—including advanced lighting, high-capacity sound systems, and electrical power—we made the call to shift to the Collins Center,” he said. “This venue allows us to deliver the immersive and emotionally resonant experience our audience expects and deserves.”

The date and time of the event remain unchanged: October 12, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

The Chal Zindagi concert, created and produced by vocalist Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi, promises a spectacular musical journey through Bollywood—from nostalgic classics to modern favorites. Juju will be joined on stage by fellow artist Mithilesh Patankar, supported by Mumbai’s Finest Band, under the direction of renowned music director Kamlesh Bhadkamkar.

The event is much more than a concert—it’s a heartfelt tribute to the families of children with special needs. All proceeds will go to Special Olympics Massachusetts, an organization that empowers over 19,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and autism through sports and community engagement.

“This program celebrates the ‘small wins’—those everyday victories that may seem minor to others, but mean everything to families raising children with special needs,” said Anuradha Palakurthi. “Music can uplift and unify, and we’re honored to share that joy with the community while supporting such a meaningful cause.”

In a recent interview, Mary Beth McMahon, President and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts, praised the collaboration with Juju Productions and the growing support from the Indian American community in the state.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at: https://events.jay-ho.com/event/chal-zindagi-small-wins-big-deal

New Venue Address:

Collins Center for the Performing Arts

100 Shawsheen Road

Andover, MA 01810

Learn more about the mission of Special Olympics Massachusetts at www.specialolympicsma.org