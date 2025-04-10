More Indian Women Taking on High-Demand Tech Roles: Report

New Delhi– As India’s tech industry continues its rapid growth, a rising number of women are stepping into high-demand roles and making a significant impact, according to a new report released Thursday.

Women are increasingly securing key positions in technology and business, particularly in fields that offer competitive salaries and strong career advancement opportunities.

“From fresh graduates to seasoned professionals, women are climbing the ranks in areas such as data science, product management, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, and project management,” stated the report by TeamLease Digital.

These roles not only offer attractive compensation but also provide a solid foundation for long-term careers in the digital economy.

The report highlights product management as one of the most appealing fields for women. Entry-level professionals can earn up to ₹22.1 lakh per year, while senior product leaders with over eight years of experience can command salaries as high as ₹1.6 crore annually.

Data science is another lucrative field. Professionals with a few years of experience can earn up to ₹18 lakh, with senior experts making up to ₹1.5 crore per year.

Cloud engineering is also experiencing high demand. Entry-level cloud engineers can make up to ₹14 lakh annually, while experienced cloud architects can earn as much as ₹1 crore.

Women are also being hired in greater numbers for project management office (PMO) roles, where they are responsible for overseeing complex projects. Freshers in this field can earn up to ₹15 lakh annually, and senior PMO professionals can make up to ₹80 lakh.

Cybersecurity is emerging as another top career choice for women, particularly as organizations invest heavily in digital safety. Entry-level positions offer up to ₹12 lakh per year, with experienced professionals earning up to ₹90 lakh annually.

These roles not only provide financial stability but also offer women opportunities to take on leadership roles and shape the future of digital enterprises.

According to the report, women are making a visible shift in the tech sector and are playing a key role in driving innovation and strategic growth. (Source: IANS)