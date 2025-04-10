Congratulations Pour In for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as They Announce Their Second Pregnancy

Mumbai– In a heartwarming moment, celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have announced they are expecting their second child.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to share a joyful reel, dancing to the song “Price Tag.” The video ended on a touching note as they posed together, proudly revealing Gauahar’s baby bump. Gauahar captioned the post, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

As they celebrate this special milestone, the couple has been flooded with love and warm wishes from friends in the entertainment industry, including Vishal Dadlani, Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Mahhi Vij, and many more. Reacting to the announcement, Anita commented, “Congratulations,” while Mahhi wrote, “Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!” Singer Vishal added, “Love to all four of you! The rest of the family too!”

Fans and loved ones alike have also shared their excitement. One user wrote, “Congratulations on everything. This is such wonderful news.” Another commented, “Omggggg!!!!!! Congratulations you beautiful people!!!! So so happy for you guys.”

For those unfamiliar with their story, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020, in a stunning Mumbai ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. Their wedding was a fairytale celebration filled with love and joy.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. A month later, Gauahar shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, revealing his name.

In a joint post, Gauahar and Zaid wrote, “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one’s name, ma sha Allah, on his one-month birth anniversary. Thank you all for your love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting privacy for our little Jaan. He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family.” (Source: IANS)