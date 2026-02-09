Mohit Chauhan Says Honesty Drew Him to ‘Mann Hawa’ From Taapsee Pannu Film ‘Assi’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Playback singer Mohit Chauhan has said he was instantly drawn to the emotional honesty of the song ‘Mann Hawa’ from the upcoming film ‘Assi,’ calling it a track that resonated with him from the very first note.

‘Mann Hawa’ features in the fast-paced investigative courtroom drama and is composed by Rochak Kohli with lyrics by Kumaar. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Parampara Tandon, and Rochak Kohli, and reflects themes of inner strength, resilience, and quiet courage in the face of adversity.

“Songs that unfold a story have always resonated with me, and I’ve always been drawn to those that have something to say,” Chauhan said. “‘Mann Hawa’ felt honest from the first note, and while recording it, I found myself just following the emotion and letting the story breathe.”

Director Anubhav Sinha described the track as central to the film’s emotional core. “‘Mann Hawa’ is not just a song, it is the emotional heartbeat of ‘Assi,’” he said. “In a story that challenges truths and confronts the uncomfortable, this track stands for the courage to speak up, to rise, and to stand tall against all odds.”

The song underscores themes of choosing resilience over fear, truth over silence, and conviction over compromise, aiming to inspire listeners to stand firm in their beliefs despite difficult circumstances.

‘Assi’ stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role alongside Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by Benaras Media Works, the film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha. ‘Assi’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026. (Source: IANS)