Shaan Urges Patience Amid Speculation After Arijit Singh Announces Retirement

MUMBAI, India — Singer Shaan has urged fans and social media users to exercise patience and avoid speculation following Arijit Singh’s announcement that he is stepping away from playback singing.

Since Arijit revealed his decision, online discussions have been rife with theories about what prompted the move and why he chose to take such a step at this stage of his career. Addressing the speculation, Shaan said the singer would share his reasons when he feels the time is right.

“Today, all over the internet, a lot of people are trying to read between the lines. Everyone is coming up with their own interpretation and theories about why Arijit took this decision,” Shaan said during an interaction with IANS. “Just be a little patient. He might share someday why he did what he did. Till then, there are other issues to be discussed.”

Arijit surprised fans earlier this year when he announced through an Instagram post that he would not be taking on any new playback singing assignments.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners,” he wrote. “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

He also expressed gratitude to his admirers for their unconditional love and support over the years.

The announcement has drawn reactions from across the film and music industry. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently appealed to Arijit to reconsider his decision, calling it unfair.

Sharing a clip of himself singing a song originally recorded by Arijit, Bhardwaj wrote that he had not realized it might be among their last film collaborations. “This is unfair. Take back your sanyaas. It’s unacceptable,” he said in a social media post.

As speculation continues to swirl, Shaan’s message emphasized restraint, suggesting that clarity would come directly from Arijit when he is ready to speak. (Source: IANS)