Nani Begins Filming Intro Song ‘Aaya Sher’ for Upcoming Action Film ‘The Paradise’

HYDERABAD, India — Shooting has begun on the introduction song for Telugu star Nani in the upcoming action entertainer “The Paradise,” directed by Srikanth Odela, with the production moving forward at a rapid pace on a large-scale set in Hyderabad.

According to sources close to the film, the team has started filming Nani’s high-energy entry number titled “Aaya Sher” on a massive set featuring hundreds of dancers. The song is being positioned as a major highlight of the film and is expected to showcase Nani in a raw, high-octane avatar.

Music for the number has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with sources describing the track as a powerful, mass-oriented song driven by grit and adrenaline. The choreography, designed by Sudhan, is said to feature sharp and dynamic movements aimed at creating a visually striking and crowd-pleasing sequence.

Production insiders said shooting for the film is progressing briskly, with Nani fully immersed in what is being described as one of his most ambitious projects to date.

The film has generated strong anticipation among fans and industry observers, particularly given the previous collaboration between Nani and Odela. Odela made his directorial debut with “Dasara,” which featured Nani in the lead role and went on to receive critical acclaim while crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

“The Paradise” marks the duo’s second collaboration and is widely expected to showcase Odela’s distinctive filmmaking style on an even larger scale. Odela previously worked as an assistant director on films including “Nannaku Prematho” and “Rangasthalam.”

The cast also includes actor Sampoornesh Babu, who plays a character named ‘Biryani,’ and Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, who joined the project last year and has announced a significant change in appearance for the role. Juyal is currently enjoying success following his recent film releases.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, “The Paradise” is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 26, 2026. The film is planned as a multilingual release in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. (Source: IANS)