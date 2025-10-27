Mohit Chauhan Calls ‘Mixtape Bhakti’ a Spiritually Uplifting Journey

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Singer Mohit Chauhan has described his work on Mixtape Bhakti as a deeply spiritual and fulfilling experience, saying the project allowed him to reconnect with his roots and express devotion through music.

Produced by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the latest edition of Mixtape Bhakti features Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan performing a medley of devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. The episode includes two classic bhajans — Choto So Mera Madan and Achyutam Keshavam — celebrating different aspects of the deity, from playful innocence to serene divinity.

“Working on Mixtape Bhakti has been a spiritually uplifting journey,” Chauhan said. “These are the bhajans I grew up hearing, and I’m deeply grateful to Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team for allowing us to bring a slice of that childhood devotion to today’s generation with a refreshing new tone.”

Neeti Mohan echoed the sentiment, adding, “This episode holds a very special place in my heart. Singing this devotional medley reminded me of the calm and purity of the bhajans from my childhood, and I hope it brings the same sense of peace to everyone who listens.”

The episode is now streaming exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Separately, Chauhan recently lent his voice to Chamkeela, the first track from the upcoming family comedy Jassi Weds Jassi. Composed by Rev Shergill, with lyrics co-written by Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, the upbeat number aims to capture the spirit of celebration.

“Chamkeela is a peppy number that connects instantly with the festive mood,” Chauhan said. “It’s the kind of song that makes you want to dance, smile, and celebrate life. I had a lot of fun recording it, and I’m sure listeners will feel that same energy when they hear it.” (Source: IANS)