Lyrical Video of ‘Andhamaina Figaru Nuvvaa’ from Naga Shaurya’s Bad Boy Karthik Released

HYDERABAD — The makers of the upcoming Telugu action entertainer Bad Boy Karthik, starring Naga Shaurya, have unveiled the lyrical video of the film’s fourth single, Andhamaina Figaru Nuvvaa.

Produced by Sri Vaishnavi Films and directed by Ram Desina, the film has been generating buzz for its blend of romance, action, and mass appeal. Sharing the release on social media, the production house wrote, “Here’s #BadBoyKarthik in his teasy love mood. Fourth Single #AndhamainaFigaruNuvvaa Lyrical Video Out Now. A @Jharrisjayaraj Musical.”

Composed by Harris Jayaraj, the romantic track features vocals by Sridhar Sena and Priya Jerson, with lyrics written by Krishna Kanth. The song has already drawn attention for its melodic charm and vibrant visuals.

Bad Boy Karthik has been building anticipation since the release of its teaser, which showcased Naga Shaurya as a rugged and stylish protagonist in a high-energy, action-packed narrative. The teaser hinted at a mix of intense drama and humor, supported by a strong ensemble cast that includes Vidhi, Samuthirakani, Naresh VK, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji.

The film’s technical lineup features cinematography by Rasool Ellore, art direction by Ramanjaneyulu, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Fight sequences are choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Prithvi, while the dances have been crafted by Raju Sundaram, Shobi Master, Vijay Polanki, and Sirish.

With Bad Boy Karthik, music director Harris Jayaraj marks his return to Telugu cinema. The film’s soundtrack also includes contributions from lyricists Chandra Bose, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam, and Krishnakanth.

Produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the Sri Vaishnavi Films banner, Bad Boy Karthik is expected to hit theaters soon, promising audiences a stylish and entertaining big-screen experience. (Source: IANS)