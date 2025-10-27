Shankar Mahadevan and Sons Recreate ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ Magic Amid Iceland’s Snowy Landscapes

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan recently brought back memories of one of Bollywood’s most popular songs as he performed the title track of Dil Dhadakne Do with his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, during their trip to Iceland.

In a video shared on social media, the trio is seen performing against a breathtaking backdrop of snow-covered mountains and icy plains. Dressed in matching blue insulated jumpsuits and winter gear, the Mahadevans sang the hit number composed by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The video quickly drew admiration from fans and celebrities. Actor Farhan Akhtar, who starred in the 2015 film, commented “Best” with two heart emojis on the post.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do was a romantic drama that followed the story of a wealthy yet dysfunctional Indian family on a European cruise. The ensemble cast included Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, and Rahul Bose.

Upon its release, the film received critical acclaim and commercial success. Its soundtrack — featuring hits like Gallan Goodiyan and Girls Like to Swing — remains a fan favorite nearly a decade later. The movie continues to resonate with audiences for its music, scenic visuals, and portrayal of family dynamics. (Source: IANS)