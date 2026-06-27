Iran Coach Criticizes U.S. Travel Restrictions After World Cup Draw With Egypt

SEATTLE — Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei criticized travel restrictions imposed by the United States following his team’s 1-1 draw against Egypt in their final FIFA World Cup group-stage match, saying the measures negatively affected the squad’s preparation and recovery.

Speaking after Friday’s match in Seattle, Ghalenoei said Iran faced an unusually difficult tournament schedule after being required to base the team in Tijuana, Mexico, and travel to the United States for each of its three group-stage matches.

“The host country treated us very unfairly,” Ghalenoei told reporters.

“Had the host nation allowed us to arrive two weeks earlier to be more prepared, we would have been in better shape physically and mentally. However, they deprived us of that justice.”

According to the coach, U.S. officials allowed the Iranian team to arrive in the Seattle area only two days before its match against Egypt. The team’s participation in the tournament also came amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between the United States and Iran.

Ghalenoei urged FIFA to review tournament protocols for future host nations.

“I urge FIFA: don’t let hosts treat players and teams the same way in future World Cups,” he said.

Despite earning a point against Egypt, Iran’s qualification for the knockout stage remained uncertain following the match. Ghalenoei said the team would immediately return to its base in Tijuana, further complicating its recovery.

“The team came with a sacred objective, which was to train and play well,” he said. “If, God willing, we advance, I’ll give them a day to have proper recovery, go to the beach maybe to mentally relax a bit.”

Iran’s fate in the tournament now depends on the outcome of other group-stage matches to determine whether it advances to the knockout rounds. (Source: IANS)