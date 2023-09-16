MIT School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences Welcomes Ashesh Rambachan As Assistant Professor of Economics

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA–MIT School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences Dean Agustín Rayo announced ten new professors to the MIT community, including Ashesh Rambachan.

Rambachan is a new assistant professor in the Department of Economics. He studies economic applications of machine learning, focusing on algorithmic tools that drive decision-making in the criminal justice system and consumer lending markets and developing algorithmic procedures for discovering new behavioral models.

Rambachan also develops methods for determining causation using cross-sectional and dynamic data. He earned his PhD in economics from Harvard, and is joining MIT after spending a year as a postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft New England.