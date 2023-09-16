Jay-Ho Presents An Evening with Shaan Live in Concert in Andover, MA

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA–Jay-Ho presents a musical extravaganza the Shaan Musical Concert on Oct. 7 at Collins Center of Performing Arts in Andover, MA. The door opens at 5:00 pm and the program will start at 7:00 PM.

This concert promises to be a musical journey that transcends generations, bringing together fans of all ages under the magic of Shaan’s timeless songs. The evening will be filled with enchanting performances, unforgettable moments, and a celebration of Bollywood’s rich musical heritage.

With a career spanning over two decades and a repertoire that includes chart-toppers and classics, Shaan needs no introduction. His voice has been the soundtrack of countless memories, and now, he’s ready to make new ones with his fans in Boston.

Shaan expresses his excitement, “I’ve been eagerly waiting for years to visit the charming city of Boston. As part of my US tour, I’ll be visiting many wonderful cities, but what makes the Boston show special is that it’s hosted by a very likable personality, Jay Kumar of Jay-Ho! The warmth of the audience here is truly unique, and Boston’s rich history, diverse culture, and vibrant arts scene add an extra layer of excitement to this concert

Jay Kumar, the host of Jay-Ho!, reciprocates the sentiment, “Shaan is not only one of my favorite artists but also a cherished friend. He holds a special place in my heart as he supported Jay-Ho! during its initial days. It’s an honor to host this concert, and I’m thrilled to see Shaan’s incredible talent light up the stage once again.”

But this concert is more than just music; it’s a celebration of cultural enrichment, unity, and the joy that music brings to our lives. The event has garnered support from some of the most respected names in the local community, including Apna Bazar, the largest grocery store in Massachusetts, and Jamsan Management, a leading hotel management company. Holi, an esteemed local restaurant, has also joined hands to support this extraordinary event.

With a diverse and affluent audience of 1,350 Indian music enthusiasts, this concert is poised to be an unforgettable evening that blends the magic of music with the joy of community.