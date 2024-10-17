Meet Mohan Nannapaneni Whose TEAM Aid Has Transported Over 3,000 Mortal Remains of Indians to India

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—When a person of Indian-origin in the United States dies and there is no one to take care of the body, people turn to Mohan Nannapaneni, a visionary business leader and philanthropist and founder of Massachusetts-based TEAM Aid. Since its inception in 2017, TEAM Aid has transported over 3,000 mortal remains of Indians to India

“Sharing our resources and opportunities with those who are less fortunate is essential to creating a more compassionate world,” says Mr. Nannapaneni. “It’s a way to make a meaningful impact and foster positive change in our communities.”

Mr. Nannapaneni, Co-Founder and CTO of Sigma Systems Inc, and Shimily Inc, stands out as an exceptional entrepreneur and philanthropist, deeply committed to both Indian and American communities.

On Nov. 15, 2024, Mr. Nannapaneni will be honored with the “Community Service” award in the individual categoy for 2024 at the New England Choice Awards Gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event will be attended by over 400 business and community leaders, academics, philanthropists and medical and technology professionals. To buy a ticket for the gala, please click here.

Under his leadership, Sigma Systems Inc. has flourished into one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, earning a spot at #24 on the Inc. 500 list. Yet, Mr. Nannapaneni’s influence transcends the corporate world, making a profound impact through his philanthropic endeavors.

In India, Mr. Nannapaneni has made lasting contributions. He spearheaded the complete rebuilding of three government schools in 2001 and 2008, transforming them into vibrant, corporate-like educational institutions. For this, he contributed over $350,000. The government has renamed those schools after him. His commitment to education extends beyond infrastructure; he has provided full financial support to over 80 rural and underprivileged students, enabling them to pursue higher education in medical and engineering fields, including at prestigious institutions such as the IITs.

Mr. Nannapaneni’s service to the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is notable, having served as president and in various executive roles for over a decade. His leadership has significantly contributed to the organization’s growth and success.

One of his most significant philanthropic achievements is the establishment of TEAM Aid, Inc (www.teamaid.org), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals in extreme distress while living or traveling abroad. TEAM Aid assists families dealing with the sudden loss of loved ones due to accidents, homicides, suicides, crime victims, or unexpected natural deaths.

Since its inception in 2017, TEAM Aid has transported over 3,000 mortal remains to India and 21 other countries the globe. The organization has facilitated numerous religious funerals across the USA and Canada, offering critical support to immigrant families during their most challenging times.

Beyond assisting families with the loss of loved ones, TEAM Aid has extended its support to individuals facing immigration and legal issues. Additionally, TEAM Aid has provided legal relief for sixteen individuals, many of whom faced incarceration due to mental health issues. Under Nannapaneni’s leadership, TEAM Aid has become a vital lifeline for the immigrant community, navigating tragic situations with compassion and efficiency. With over 3,000 dedicated volunteers across North America and over 20other countries, TEAM Aid helps an average of a dozen families per week in the USA alone, reflecting its steadfast commitment to those in need.

Mr. Nannapaneni’s advocacy skills were notably demonstrated when he intervened on behalf of over 2,400 students facing deportation after the closure of Tri-Valley University. His efforts secured a great relief and readmission opportunities for these students. His proactive approach and engagement with governmental agencies and airlines led to substantial improvements and increased efficiency in the process of transporting human remains internationally.

Mr. Nannapaneni’s dedication to community service has profoundly impacted countless individuals and families affected by disasters and emergencies. His tireless work with TEAM Aid and other charitable causes has earned him numerous awards and recognitions from educational, cultural, and governmental organizations in both India and America. Through his unwavering commitment, Mr. Nannapaneni continues to make a positive and enduring difference in communities around the world.

Here is a brief Q/A with Mr. Nannapaneni:

INDIA New England News: Who has influenced you most in your personal and professional life?

Mohan Nannapaneni: At the early stage of my life, it was my teachers. Later on, my wife, who supported all my efforts unconditionally.

INE: Your three favorite books?

MM: The Scalpel the Sword, biography of Dr. Norman Bethune.

Roots – Alex Haley

Mahaprasthanam – Sri Sri.

INE: Your two favorite quotes or sayings?

MM: “Whether good or bad, the impact we leave behind lives a lot longer than us”

“Live like a legend, leave like a legend”

INE: Your hobby?

MM: Photography, Tennis, socializing.

INE: Your passion?

MM: Community Service

INE: Why do you do what you do?

MM: To live a meaningful life. It gives immense satisfaction to myself.

INE: Do you support any non-profit organizations and why?

MM: Absolutely. I actively support my own foundation, TEAM Aid, as well as several other NGOs. I believe that contributing to these causes not only enriches the lives of those in need but also strengthens our shared humanity. Sharing our resources and opportunities with those who are less fortunate is essential to creating a more compassionate world. It’s a way to make a meaningful impact and foster positive change in our communities.

INE: If you get a second chance, what will you chose as your new career and why?

MM: I am truly satisfied with my journey so far, and I wouldn’t change the path I’ve taken. However, given a second chance, I would approach my career with the knowledge and insights I’ve gained from my experiences. I would strive to improve upon my previous efforts, embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation while remaining true to my passions.