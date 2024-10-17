Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan lends his star power to support son Aryan Khan

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan is not only a talented actor but also a proud father, and his recent Instagram post highlights his unwavering support for his son Aryan Khan and to his entrepreneurial venture that seamlessly blends high fashion with youthful energy.

SRK will be visiting Dubai on October 27th to promote Aryan’s brand at a nightclub. Proving to be a supportive dad, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor recently posted a video on his Instagram handle asking, “Dubai, are you ready?” In the clip, Aryan also made a chic appearance. This isn’t the first time Shah Rukh has promoted his son’s luxury brand; He frequently shares videos and photos showcasing Aryan’s work.

For those who may not know, Aryan Khan launched his brand in April 2023, and it has quickly gained success. Notably, this venture also marked Aryan’s directorial debut, with his father, Shah Rukh Khan, starring in the brand’s first promotional video. Reflecting on the experience of collaborating with his father,

Aryan shared in an interview, “Working with my father is never a challenge. His wealth of experience and commitment makes everyone’s job on set much easier. He has a remarkable ability to put the entire crew at ease and treats everyone with great respect. Whenever he’s on set, I make sure to pay close attention so I can absorb as much as possible and learn from him.” On the professional front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘Dunki,’ which also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The actor will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film ‘King’, which is set to hit theatres in 2026. After five-year hiatus, Shah Rukh made his comeback in 2023 with action thriller ‘Pathaan’, where he reinvented himself as an action hero. That same year, he also starred in Atlee’s film ‘Jawan’, where he played a double role.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her ‘favourite getaway’

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai, and is enjoying every bit of it. The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared a Reel in which she can be seen standing next to the Gateway of India.

The video was captured at a balcony of her suite in Taj Mahal hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai, and shows her effortlessly pulling off a formal outfit. The actress wore a sky blue coloured blazer which she paired with a matching skirt.

The actress wrote in the caption, “My favourite getaway… #Gateway”.

Priyanka in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi stationed at the T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. She was seen wearing white cargo, white t-shirt and a grey baseball cap.

A source had earlier told IANS that the actress is in Mumbai for a brand engagement. It was also learnt that the actress will not be attending the MAMI Film Festival despite being the chairperson for the festival in the city this month.

Earlier, the actress had shared a leaf from her routine as she took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures as she juggled her professional and personal duties. The pictures showed her busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel’, her daughter visiting her on the sets of the show, the actress taking a walk with her daughter and engaging in playtime.

Detailing her routine lately, she wrote in the caption, “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park 5: When she comes to see mama at work 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs and chats 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed 11: Traffic selfie 12,13,14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home”.

Why is Parineeti Chopra looking for a ‘job’ at an airport?

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently gave her fans a good laugh with a playful remark about her frequent travels.

Of late, the actress has been jet-setting to various destinations, both for work and leisure. Recently, she was in Turkey with husband Raghav Chadha for a close friend’s wedding.

The ‘Kesari’ star has been sharing glimpses from the wedding on her Instagram handle. On Thursday, Parineeti took to her Instagram story and shared a note, jokingly asking someone to get her a job at an airport. Her note read, “Last 12 days worth of flights- Bombay, Abu Dhabi, Washington, DC, Virginia Beach, DC ,Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Istanbul, Bodrum, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bombay, Delhi Someone get me a job at an airport”.

Her post clearly indicates that Parineeti has been travelling extensively over the past few days. Chopra also posted a video from the car where she is seen winking at the camera. Just days before her trip to Turkey, Parineeti celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Raghav Chadha in the Maldives. The couple appeared happy and relaxed, enjoying moments like cycling on the beach and walking hand-in-hand. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

Their wedding was attended by several prominent figures from the entertainment industry as well as politicians. On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was premiered on Netflix in March this year. Diljit played the role of Chamkila, a hugely popular artist of his time, while Parineeti portrayed his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The actress is next all set to star in Anurag Singh’s highly-anticipated thriller ‘Sanki’, alongside Varun Dhawan. In addition to this, she will be seen in ‘Shiddat 2’, directed by Karan Sharma, where she will share the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur.

Shilpa Shetty shows how to stay fit in the pool

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty stands out not only for her acting prowess but also for her dedication to fitness and wellness. Over the years, she has transformed her life through a discipline fitness regime and healthy living.

She often shares glimpses of her journey on social media, inspiring millions of fans. And, most recently, the ‘Dhadkan’ star posted a video of her doing exercise in the pool. Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa posted a video wherein she showcased a creative arms workout using exercise balls while enjoying a day in the pool.

The actress surely captivated her fans with her energetic approach to fitness. Shilpa’s playful approach to fitness will serve as an inspiration for many, especially those who may find traditional workouts monotonous. Shilpa often shares glimpses from her workout session with her fans and followers.

Interestingly, As a strong proponent of yoga and wellness, Shetty has redefined the concept of ‘fitness’ in her late 40s. In an early interview, the 49-year-old actress had said that she has deep appreciation for the science of yoga. She was quoted as saying, “I think my greatest learning from yoga is the fact that you have to be in control. And you shouldn’t give the key of control in anyone’s hand. Your emotions can vary from time to time, depending on the energy in the room, and things that happen in your life, but you can choose how you want to deal with it”.

Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut with the thriller ‘Baazigar’, is best known for her performance in films like ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Dus, Life in a… Metro’, and ‘Dostana’ among others. She made a comeback in 2021 with the comedy film ‘Hungama 2.’ She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s series ‘Indian Police Force’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Yami Gautam shares pictures with her father and his National Award for his Punjabi film

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in ‘Article 370’, is over the moon with her father Mukesh Gautam’s National Award win.

After heaping praise on her father earlier on social media, the actress again took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared two pictures with him while flaunting the National Award.

Mukesh Gautam clinched the National Award for the Best Punjabi Feature Film for his movie, ‘Baghi Di Dhee’.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Only if I could express how happy & emotional my heart felt at this moment. My father, Mr Mukesh Gautam, winning a National award, is a true testimony of the fact that you need not belong to anyone but your own conscience to stand the test of time & make it happen. My father’ ethics, passion towards his work & honesty in life are his biggest assets & most important legacy for his children”.

She further mentioned, “From being my best guiding voice – be it from giving the most clear instructions in order to board my first train alone to narrating some of his most memorable experiences during his journey of work, his disappointments, his ability to find happiness in whatever he did & just giving his best regardless of how hard the situation has been, to sharing some of the best philosophy good morning quotes on family group”.

“My dad never gave my recommendation to anyone, for he said very clearly that it’s going to be my own journey- full of hardships just like his , but in the end , should I choose to stay resilient & work on my craft , that will yield the best fruit of my own labour. He has always stood by me, my siblings & has protected us in every way that a father can. So here is celebrating MG sir , as my camera shy dad loves to be addressed by his grand kids now”, she added.

Shraddha Kapoor blesses herself in style

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently captivated her fans on social media with a series of her stunning photographs.

Known for her enchanting beauty and infectious charm, the ‘Baaghi’ actress, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share glimpses of her radiant self, leaving her fans base in awe of her utter beauty. Shraddha posted a couple of her gorgeous photos, exuding natural elegance and showcasing her effortless style. Alongside them, she wrote, “Nothing to do… Just blessing myself.” Whether she’s wearing a chic outfit or sporting a casual look, her confidence shines through. In a recent set of photos, the ‘Stree 2’ actress posed with utmost grace and style.

The first image shows her with her hand placed on her head. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white body-hugging gown, with her makeup game on point. In one photo, Shraddha wore a stylish short dress, while in another, she sported a blue skirt paired with a multi-coloured top and a sparkling black blazer. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower praise on the actress. In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor continues to make waves in the film industry with her impressive body of work and diverse roles. Known for her ability to effortlessly switch between different genres, the actress has garnered a massive fan base and critical acclaim for her performances.

Shraddha, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, began her acting career with a small role in the 2010 heist film ‘Teen Patti’. She soon secured her first leading role in the teen drama ‘Luv Ka The End’. She experienced a significant breakthrough in her career with her portrayal of a singer in the romantic musical ‘Aashiqui 2’ which became a commercial success. The 37-year-old actress is currently basking in the success of her recent release, ‘Stree 2’ that also starred Rajkummar Rao. The Amar Kaushik directorial was released on August 15, 2024.

Kareena Kapoor shares ‘her kind of celebration’

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her striking presence on social media.

Bebo, an avid social media user, often shares her gorgeous photos, including snapshots with her little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena, who is currently on a family vacation, recently posted candid clicks featuring her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress shared a photo where Saif is seen posing with his back to the camera, adding a red heart sticker to it. In a follow-up post, she shared a blurry photo of Taimur playing football, captioning it, “My kind of celebration.” Kareena and Saif were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, on October 16. The family was photographed as they appeared to be heading off on a vacation to an undisclosed destination.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her next film, ‘Singham Again’, the highly anticipated third installment in Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise. The forthcoming cop drama, inspired by the Ramayana, stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and others. The much-awaited trailer of ‘Singham Again’ was unveiled on October 7 at a grand event in Mumbai. It opens with Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor as Avni talking to their son about Lord Ram’s heroic journey to rescue Goddess Sita. The plot then takes a dramatic turn when Avni is kidnapped, forcing Singham to embark on a mission to find her, first in India and then in Sri Lanka.

Arjun Kapoor appears as a menacing villain, adding a chilling edge to the story. ‘Singham Again’ is set to release on November 1. The movie will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s highly-awaited horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3′ at the box office. (IANS)