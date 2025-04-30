Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ Unveil Promo for First Single ‘Hridayam Lopala’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– Anticipation for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming action drama Kingdom continues to build as the film’s makers released the promo for its first single, Hridayam Lopala, on Wednesday. The full song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to drop on May 2.

The track, a sensuous romantic number, is picturized on Vijay Deverakonda and newcomer Bhagyashri Borse. It teases a tension-filled chemistry between the lead characters, set against the backdrop of betrayal and emotional complexity.

Producer Naga Vamsi shared the promo on social media, writing, “They fake love to survive, but soon, it feels all too real. #HridayamLopala promo out now. An @AnirudhOfficial vibe. Full song out on May 2nd. #Kingdom.”

Vijay Deverakonda also gave fans a glimpse into the song’s emotional tone, tweeting, “In the shadows of betrayal, in the pretense of a bond, there is tense attraction. From the world of #Kingdom — an @anirudhofficial song that will become a non-stop replayed favorite. #HridayamLopala.”

The release of Hridayam Lopala follows the earlier announcement that dubbing for the first half of the film has been completed. Production house Sithara Entertainments posted an update on X earlier this month, stating, “#Kingdom dubbing is progressing at a rapid pace with the first half completed. The duo is all geared up to deliver a theatrical feast on the big screens this May 30th.”

The film has been generating significant buzz since the release of its intense teaser, which introduced audiences to Deverakonda’s gritty, six-pack-sporting character—a man forged in adversity and destined for greatness. A glimpse of the actor behind bars only added to the intrigue surrounding the storyline.

Originally referred to by the working title VD12, Kingdom carries the tagline: From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king. The narrative appears to focus on the struggles of a marginalized group, with Deverakonda’s character emerging as a formidable force for change.

Written and directed by Jersey filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom features music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is being jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, and presented by Srikara Studios.

Costume designer Neeraja Kona is helming the film’s wardrobe, while choreographer Vijay Binni handles the song sequences. The action-heavy film also boasts three stunt coordinators—Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish—promising high-octane sequences to match the emotional intensity.

Kingdom is set to hit theaters on May 30, with fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be a gripping, high-stakes cinematic experience. (Source: IANS)