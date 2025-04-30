Soori’s ‘Maaman’ Offers a Glimpse of Hesham Abdul Wahab’s Soulful Folk Soundtrack Ahead of Trailer Launch

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– The team behind the upcoming Tamil film Maaman, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and starring Soori in the lead, gave fans a melodic preview of what’s to come, releasing a behind-the-scenes video of composer Hesham Abdul Wahab scoring the film’s soundtrack—a day ahead of the trailer launch.

Sharing the video on X, Soori wrote, “#Maaman – The sounds of emotion are here! Let the soul-stirring music of #Maaman sweep you away. From the magical hands of #HeshamAbdulWahab, this is music that laughs with you, cries with you, and heals you. #MaamanTrailer drops TOMORROW! Mark your calendars – #MaamanFromMay16.”

The video offers intimate studio footage of Wahab working with musicians and vocalists, capturing the organic, emotional essence of the film’s music. Early impressions suggest a rich folk soundtrack that is expected to resonate deeply with audiences.

Maaman is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on May 16 and has already sparked significant buzz. Interest in the project intensified recently when actor Sivakarthikeyan made a surprise visit to the film’s set in Trichy to show support for his longtime friend, Soori. Actor Jeyaprakash, who is also part of the cast, previously shared his excitement about working on the project and revealed that Sivakarthikeyan had visited the team during an earlier phase of filming as well.

On Instagram, Jeyaprakash wrote, “#Maaman shoot in full swing in Trichy! Exciting to be part of this journey alongside @soorimuthuchamy, Rajkiran sir, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Solid cast, solid film in the making! Great catching up with @sivakarthikeyan when he dropped by to wish the team!”

According to sources close to the production, Maaman centers on the heartwarming relationship between a six-year-old boy and his maternal uncle. The film was shot largely in and around Trichy, capturing the rustic charm and authenticity of the region.

The cast also includes Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar, and child actor Master Prakeeth Shivan. Expectations are high, especially with director Prasanth Pandiyaraj at the helm, following the success of his acclaimed crime series Vilangu. The film also marks another collaboration between Soori and producer K. Kumar, who previously teamed up on the hit film Garudan.

With a compelling storyline, a strong ensemble cast, and a folk-inspired score from Hesham Abdul Wahab, Maaman is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year. The full trailer drops tomorrow. (Source: IANS)