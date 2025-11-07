Jaaved Jaaferi Says He Felt Proud Battling Son Meezaan in ‘3 Shaukk’ Dance Face-Off

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi and his son, actor Meezaan, are earning widespread appreciation for their high-energy dance face-off in the newly released song “3 Shaukk” from the upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.” The performance has also reunited the duo with the original Boogie Woogie dance team, sparking nostalgia among longtime fans.

Meezaan shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot on Friday, describing the experience as both thrilling and intimidating.

“I was really scared because it was like India’s greatest dancer dancing with you,” he said, referring to his father’s iconic status. “Everyone on set was on his side. I just wanted to enjoy the moment and do the best I could. The only person rooting for me was my mother over the phone, telling me to go out there and kill it.”

Jaaved reflected on the moment as well, noting that although he had previously filmed a promotional dance clip with Meezaan, this was their first full-fledged on-screen performance together — and in a competitive context within the film.

“In the film, we’re on opposite sides. He’s with the girl’s side, and I’m with Ajay’s,” Jaaved said. He added that the dance style was more contemporary than he is accustomed to. “The style is very modern, something out of my comfort zone. But because it was choreographed by Ganesh, who is a very good friend, and after seeing how well he has guided Meezaan, I pushed myself to match today’s generation.”

Jaaved said the experience ultimately filled him with pride. “Even till the final shot, I had my share of hesitation. But watching Meezaan perform so confidently made me feel like a proud dad. Seeing how much the audience is loving our face-off now makes it all the more special.”

“De De Pyaar De 2” is set for release soon, with promotional tracks like “3 Shaukk” already gaining traction across social media. (Source: IANS)