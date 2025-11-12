MadeAi™ Launches New Tools for GVD and JCA Reporting

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA—MadeAi™, a GenAI-powered evidence synthesis and report generation platform for the life sciences sector, announced new capabilities aimed at supporting Global Value Dossier (GVD) and Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) submissions. The announcement was made during ISPOR Europe 2025.

The new features are designed to simplify and accelerate evidence synthesis workflows—from protocol creation through to regulatory-ready reporting—covering literature review, data extraction, validation, and report generation. According to the company, the enhancements enable a streamlined transition from literature review to submission deliverables, including dossiers, JCAs, clinical evaluation reports (CERs), and medical information requests (MIRs).

“Life science teams are under pressure to deliver faster, higher-quality evidence for evolving global frameworks like the EU’s JCA,” said Gaugarin Oliver, Founder and CEO of MadeAi. “MadeAi’s latest release brings together protocol design, screening, extraction, and automated dossier generation to support that need.”

Workflow and Technical Features

MadeAi’s platform now offers a consolidated workflow covering the entire evidence synthesis lifecycle:

Protocol to Reporting: Unified workflow for scoping, screening, extraction, validation, and reporting.

Life Science–Specific Agentic-AI Workflow: Designed to facilitate collaboration between AI and human experts.

LLM Orchestration and Quality Controls: Uses large language models (LLMs) optimized for task-specific accuracy and transparency.

Automated Reporting: Structured outputs and templates for GVD, JCA, CER, and MIR submissions.

Platform Architecture

MadeAi’s enterprise-focused design includes multi-agent orchestration for domain-specific reasoning, built-in quality appraisal and bias visualization tools, and AI-aided review modes for faster and more consistent evidence assessment. The company reports that its platform has been validated across multiple global pharmaceutical and medical technology organizations.

“MadeAi empowers HEOR, Market Access, and Medical Affairs teams to reduce manual workload, shorten timelines by up to 60%, and improve evidence quality,” Oliver added.

The company stated that the new capabilities are now available to enterprise users and will be demonstrated in ongoing sessions at ISPOR Europe 2025.