Bollywood Roundup: Esha Deol, Krystle D’Souza, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Esha Deol Shuts Down Death Rumors About Dharmendra

Mumbai — Esha Deol is calling out a handful of media outlets for spreading shocking — and totally false — rumors that her father, Bollywood legend Dharmendra, had passed away.

Taking to social media, Esha wrote that the reports were “false news” and confirmed her father is very much alive, stable, and recovering in the hospital. “My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she said.

The confusion began Monday night, when whispers about Dharmendra’s health started snowballing online. Sunny Deol’s team also stepped in, urging people to stop sharing baseless gossip. “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation… Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours,” the statement read.

Sunny and Bobby Deol have visited their father at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were also spotted checking in on the veteran actor, who reportedly experienced breathing issues and was briefly placed on a ventilator.

Born in 1935, Dharmendra is one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, known for classics like “Sholay,” “Phool Aur Patthar,” and “Seeta Aur Geeta.” His decades-long career and enduring popularity have made him an icon — which is why the false rumors hit especially hard.

For now, the family says: he’s recovering — and they just want privacy while he heals.

Krystle D’Souza Says Her ‘First Copy 2’ Character Is Deeper, Softer This Time

Mumbai — Krystle D’Souza is getting real about how much her character has changed in the new season of First Copy. The actress says playing Mona in Season 2 pushed her in ways she didn’t expect.

“In Season One, Mona was just being introduced,” Krystle said. “But in Season Two, there’s a lot more depth. She’s more emotional, calmer, stronger. I had to slow myself down and really sit in her feelings.”

She joked that director Farhan kept reminding her to speak “half as fast” to match Mona’s new, controlled vibe. “I’ve never played someone like that before,” she added. “It was a challenge and a great learning experience.”

Krystle says she relates to Mona quite a bit — especially when it comes to passion and loyalty. “We both believe in people and in love,” she said. “So yes, there are many similarities.”

First Copy Season 2 features Munawar Faruqui alongside Krystle, plus appearances from Gulshan Grover, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang and others. The new season premiered November 5 on MX Player.

Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Tragic Red Fort Blast: ‘Devastating to See’

Mumbai — The deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on November 10 has left the country in shock, and Bollywood stars are openly grieving. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her heartbreak over the horrific visuals and the loss of innocent lives.

“It’s devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak,” she wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with those injured, and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. Please stay safe and alert.”

Several other celebrities have also spoken out. Karan Johar said his “heart goes out to the victims and their families.” Sidharth Malhotra urged Delhi to “stay strong and stay safe.” Jaya Prada called the incident “deeply shocking” and prayed for the recovery of the injured. Raveena Tandon was among the first to respond, calling the news “horrible.”

The blast has sparked grief and anger nationwide as authorities continue investigating the incident.

Anil Kapoor Celebrates Brother Boney Kapoor’s 70th: “Grateful for Every Memory”

Mumbai — Producer Boney Kapoor turned 70, and the Kapoor clan made sure the milestone felt like a full-on family celebration. Photos from the intimate bash show plenty of smiles, cake, and sibling love.

Anil Kapoor marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt tribute online. “Happy 70th, Boney!” he wrote. “Hard to believe how many memories, laughs, and adventures we’ve lived through together. Grateful for every bit of it — the highs, the lows, and everything that shaped us.”

The pictures show Boney cutting a three-tier cake while Anil and their younger brother Sanjay Kapoor pose proudly by his side. The whole family turned up for the celebration, keeping it warm, close-knit, and lively.

Boney’s daughter Anshula also posted a touching birthday message earlier in the day, praising his kindness and generosity. “You’ve given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today,” she wrote.

A big birthday, plenty of love — and no shortage of Kapoor family charm.

Parineeti Chopra Gushes Over Raghav Chadha: “I Literally Cannot Exist Without You”

Mumbai — Parineeti Chopra is in full romantic mode. On Raghav Chadha’s birthday, the actress posted a deeply emotional message calling her husband her “reason for living” — and fans are melting.

Sharing a series of cozy vacation photos, Parineeti praised Raghav for being “the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father,” adding that she watches him juggle work and family nonstop. “You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen,” she wrote. “I ask God for the millionth time — what did I do to deserve you?”

The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19. Announcing his arrival last month, they wrote, “We literally can’t remember life before him… now we have everything.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate Udaipur ceremony in September 2023. Now, with a new baby and a very public love declaration, the romance is clearly going strong.

Shah Rukh Khan & Son Aryan Visit Ailing Dharmendra at Mumbai Hospital

Mumbai — Shah Rukh Khan was spotted pulling up to Breach Candy Hospital in his Rolls-Royce on Monday night to check in on veteran star Dharmendra, who has been admitted due to breathing issues. His son Aryan Khan was right by his side during the visit.

Earlier, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen rushing to the hospital as news of their father’s condition spread. Salman Khan also made an appearance, arriving with heavy security.

Dharmendra, 88, was reportedly placed on a ventilator as doctors monitor his recovery. Beloved for classics like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke, the actor has been one of Bollywood’s most iconic and adored leading men for decades.

The film industry is anxiously hoping for good news as he continues to receive treatment. (Source: IANS)