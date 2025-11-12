Bhagyashree Apologises for Condolence Post, Wishes Dharmendra a Speedy Recovery

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Actress Bhagyashree has issued an apology after mistakenly posting a condolence message for veteran actor Dharmendra, following the circulation of false reports about his death on social media.

With Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol’s team confirming that the 88-year-old actor is “recovering and responding to treatment,” Bhagyashree took to Instagram to express regret over her earlier post.

“Oh my God! How horrible for fake news to be spread like this about a person so revered! I am so sorry for sharing my condolences post for Dharamji… it’s simply what I heard on the news,” she wrote. “I apologize. May God bless him with a speedy recovery.”

Sunny Deol’s team clarified to IANS, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.” The team has been providing regular updates on Dharmendra’s condition and urged the public to refrain from spreading false information.

“Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation,” the team said in an earlier statement. “Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Reacting to the misinformation, veteran actress and Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini criticised media outlets for spreading false reports. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is extremely disrespectful and irresponsible,” she said.

Esha Deol also confirmed that her father is stable, saying, “My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.” (Source: IANS)